in Río Negro the distribution of the 1,800 ballot boxes began

With the control and the corresponding load, it began this Wednesday lThe distribution of the 1,800 ballot boxes that will be set up in Río Negro for the Simultaneous and Mandatory Open Primary elections next Sunday.

The operation is carried out from the Federal Court of the provincial capital, which has electoral jurisdiction throughout the district.

For the elections next Sunday There are 595,737 Río Negros in a position to vote, 6,486 more than in the elections last April when it was defined that Alberto Weretilneck will be the next governor as of December 10.

As to the tables enabled are 1,800 against the 1,779 of the last election.

The circuits, as distributed by the Federal Justice, with the largest number of voters are: Bariloche with 106,646, Roca with 84,925, Cipolletti with 70,423 and Viedma with 55,006 qualified voters.





