In Roca, Animal Day is celebrated with a schedule of activities

This Saturday the 29th is Animal Day and in Roca the municipality is preparing a schedule of activities.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The agenda includes: preventive rabies vaccination, internal and external deworming (pipettes), promotion for the adoption of dogs and cats and promotion of activities of associations and individuals that are related to animal welfare.

The conference will take place in conjunction with the civil associations for animal protection, individuals and independent rescuers.

The groups will have a space for the assembly of a promotional stand: as an exhibition of photos of animals for adoption and a sample of products that characterize them.

the schedule

-2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: preventive rabies vaccination campaign, internal and external deworming (pipettes), raffles and adoption fair.

-2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: exhibitors walk, protectionist stand, exhibition of photos contributed by protectionists and dogs proposed by independents. Presentation of private associations related to animals.

-3 to 5:30 p.m.: children’s play activities with the theme Responsible Care of Non-Human Animals. Open microphone to express Reflections.

-5:30 p.m.: raffles.

From the commune they remarked that the activity will be carried out jointly with invited institutions, protectionists and civil associations for animal protection and the voluntary contribution from companies that will promote their products. In addition, non-filterable bags will be distributed for animal feces.

In Argentina, this day is celebrated on April 29, in memory of the death of Dr. Ignacio Lucas Albarracín in 1926. During his lifetime, he was president of the Society for the Protection of Animals, and secretary since its foundation.



