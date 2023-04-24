Home » In Roca, Animal Day is celebrated with a schedule of activities
Entertainment

In Roca, Animal Day is celebrated with a schedule of activities

by admin
In Roca, Animal Day is celebrated with a schedule of activities

This Saturday the 29th is Animal Day and in Roca the municipality is preparing a schedule of activities.

The agenda includes: preventive rabies vaccination, internal and external deworming (pipettes), promotion for the adoption of dogs and cats and promotion of activities of associations and individuals that are related to animal welfare.

The conference will take place in conjunction with the civil associations for animal protection, individuals and independent rescuers.
The groups will have a space for the assembly of a promotional stand: as an exhibition of photos of animals for adoption and a sample of products that characterize them.

the schedule

-2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: preventive rabies vaccination campaign, internal and external deworming (pipettes), raffles and adoption fair.

-2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: exhibitors walk, protectionist stand, exhibition of photos contributed by protectionists and dogs proposed by independents. Presentation of private associations related to animals.

-3 to 5:30 p.m.: children’s play activities with the theme Responsible Care of Non-Human Animals. Open microphone to express Reflections.

-5:30 p.m.: raffles.

From the commune they remarked that the activity will be carried out jointly with invited institutions, protectionists and civil associations for animal protection and the voluntary contribution from companies that will promote their products. In addition, non-filterable bags will be distributed for animal feces.

In Argentina, this day is celebrated on April 29, in memory of the death of Dr. Ignacio Lucas Albarracín in 1926. During his lifetime, he was president of the Society for the Protection of Animals, and secretary since its foundation.

See also  HOTTOYS Star Wars Stormtrooper (Plating Silver Version) 1:6 Action Figure_Armor_Character_Movie


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

The Sukaria denounced the “political use” of the...

Elections in Jujuy: Morales bets on a sweeping...

Lionel Messi rode a bicycle through Barcelona and...

Barcelona closes the financing to remodel the Camp...

Sergio Massa presented the new 180-day works plan...

Argentina won the robotics world championship with a...

Santiago del Moro showed a retro photo of...

There is one day left to take advantage...

when does it start and what is the...

Blue dollar today in Córdoba: with a new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy