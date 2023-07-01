In search of a new political scheme for the countryside

The Barbechando Foundation assured that there is space to create from December 10 a agricultural bench. So indicated German Paatshead of this organization, who recognized the need for Argentina to promote “public policies” to foster the “Agro-Bio-Industrial” development.

in dialogue with Country Airon Radio Perfil, the president of the Foundation pondered the scope of the First Congress of Public Policies for the AgroBioIndustry held last Tuesday at The Grain Exchange of Buenos Aires, where alternatives were sought to improve communication, the public-private relationship in favor of the agricultural sector and also stimulate the promotion of new laws that support activity in the field.

Soybean dollar and lower withholdings: What does the government intend to do with the field?

Among the pending initiatives to be dealt with by Congress, Paats assured that there is “a project of Good Agricultural Practiceswhich has already been written and placed on the legislators’ table, on which 92 institutions from the agricultural sector worked, including institutions such as INTA: there, as in other issues, we must wait for the new Congress and get to work, and convince deputies and senators that this is the way”.

The importance of the next elections for the countryside

Therefore, from Barbechando, it was indicated to be watch out for the 2023 elections “We understand that from December 10 we can surely put on the table the beginning of the formation of a rural bench and of an agricultural front in Argentina. We are working on that,” he said.

He also assured that there must despite the “pragmatism” between the different legislators and political spaces that they assume after the elections and urged to take into account the path of generating public policies, as it did Brazil: “our neighboring country managed to multiply its GDP by five in the last twenty years through the adoption of this type of policy. Meanwhile, we, at the same time, did nothing, and today we are we all fought and we continue the same with half the country full of poor people“.

Paats pondered the work that the Foundation has been carrying out within the framework of the National Congress, where he assured that “there are some thirty deputies who are directly or indirectly linked to the agricultural sector. Although this is not important to stimulate the adoption of public policies, since for example in Brazil, legislators are mostly of urban origin but they recognize that what is good for agribusiness is good for Brazil”, he expressed.

The claim of the field to the presidential candidates: zero withholdings, zero restrictions and clear rules of the game

Policies for the future of the Agricultural Sector

The Barbechando Foundation worked in recent years to promote in the parliamentary sphere, although still without success, a project of Law for the Promotion of Agribusinessand also achieved changes in the last National Budget for the present year.

He also maintained a strong activity to modify the official vision in biofuel matterwhere the cut-off level for the use of bioethanol and biodiesel in fuels was cut.

“The ruling party itself presented a project a few weeks ago where increases the share of diesel from 5 to 20%and this was not because it occurred to them, but because there were many sectors working with legislators, including Barbechando, where they were shown the benefits of raising the quota,” explained Paats.

The field estimates it could create a million and a half jobs

The entity, through a document, publicly stated that before the new global demands will have to feed more than 10,000 million peopleand abide by technical requirements and health issues from the countries that purchase food and raw materials that must have a sustainable approach and in line with the use of renewable resources.

According to Barbechando, to accompany this productive process, it will be essential to advance in the Armed with a public-private alliance in Argentina and with a strong work in the governmental and legislative field.

Paats also highlighted as an example the decisions regarding public policies adopted by the province of Córdoba. Mainly in his decision to stimulate Good Agricultural Practices in the Mediterranean countrysidewith prizes and tax reduction for Cordovan producers who meet these objectives.

