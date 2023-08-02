In Sudan, the enigmatic Jantra drives synths crazy

Somewhere in the Sudanese countryside, people gather for a party. It’s a henna, a wedding, but people are mostly there for Maestro Jantra’s concert. The man came straight from Fashaga – a region on the border of Sudan, Eritrea and Ethiopia – to the suburbs of Khartoum. He installs his blue Yamaha keyboard and invites the crowd to immerse himself in his hypnotic melodies. Assembling the universe between his hands, Jantra improvises keys of synths creating celestial chords to which the percussions are based. Rhythmic patterns loop enveloping the crowd in an electronic trance. At sunset, the dance becomes louder, Jantra leads the spectators into its madness. Some men draw their swords to the beat of the music; one of them has a pistol and shoots at the sky at the climax of the music. This general ecstasy doesn’t need alcohol, it is driven by the energy of Jantra’s music and its BPMs between 155 and 168. “I will never forget this party in a small tent with an incredible sound system says Vik Sohonie, founder of the Ostinato Records label. “If in my life, I had to remember only one thing: it’s this party. »

Obstinate Record

Sohonie came across Jantra, a nickname that translates to “madness,” through the haphazard grace of a YouTube search. Born in India and based in Thailand, he trained his algorithm to find new sounds and new artists during the first confinement of Covid-19. After starting her career as a journalist shortly after her twenties, and often working with record labels, Sohonie launched Ostinato Records in 2016. Her idea: to make her vision of the world, that of an Asian, palpable and to approach music with the ear of the majority populations in the world: those of the South. “ Music is a very powerful storytelling tool that can influence public debate“, explains Sohonie. ” It can put the notions of history back in the centre. If I present good music, it’s indisputable proof “. In his quest for music, through countries where no one bothers to document it, his travels have taken him to Sudan four times. Each stay resulted in the release of an album on Ostinato Records, which celebrates music from a different region of the country.

The latest project, that of Jantra, is called Synthesised Sudan – Astro-Nubian Electronic Jaglara Sounds From The Fashaga Underground. He came out as Sudan plunged into an armed struggle between military and paramilitary forces. While the news reports on war and upheaval, transforming Sudan into a singular narrative that leaves aside its riches and cultures, this album reminds us that there are other stories to hear than those told by loud politicians. ” The musical culture of Sudan reminds me of the culinary culture of South Asia “, explains Sohonie. ” I could quite simply create a record company just to broadcast the infinite wealth of Sudanese music. It changes from one neighborhood to another. You can ride in any direction for three hours and find a completely new sound. »

©Ostinato Records Jantra

Jantra is an enigmatic icon for people in the countryside, and unknown in the capital. His otherworldly dance-music, the Jaglara, is a unique creation. ” He doesn’t want to tell anyone where his melodies come from explains Sohonie. ” He likes to disappear and find inspiration during his wanderings. The melodies come to him. He says they are a gift from God. The Afro-futuristic imagery of the album cover, depicting ancient Nubian pyramids next to a Corinthia hotel – one of the landmarks in Khartoum – stylized as a UFO, is emblematic of Jantra’s sound: rhythms traditional blended with ethereal synth touches that only his Yamaha keyboard is capable of producing. In the center, the head of Jantra floats among the planets above the desert, a cigarette in the mouth, cut in two by an axis which seems to open it to the revelations of the universe. The album’s subtitle is inspired by his travels in ancient Nubia, where he found inspiration while contemplating the infinite cosmos in the night sky.

Synthesizer culture in Sudan took off in the early 2000s. However, DIY geniuses have been around since the late 1980s, transforming foreign keyboards into quintessentially Sudanese instruments that play polyrhythmic notes. ” In Omdurman there is a huge cemetery of keyboards “, explains Sohonie. ” Mechanics go inside and manually tinker with the keyboards to create specific notes and rhythms. A thousand miles from the pre-existing sounds that included the keyboard “. Following this same tradition, Jantra has programmed his Yamaha to respond to his unique aesthetic, made up of celestial touches and hypnotic rhythms. Sayra. « Sudanese music is his only influence, nothing comes from abroad says Sohonie. All tracks on the album are permutations of the beat Sayra traditional typical of songs intended for men at their weddings, en route to the bride’s house. It is on “Jaborouna Jabor”, the last track of the album, that the Sayra is the most noticeable.

A hybrid reissue of a contemporary album

Jantra has no songs, his performances are improvised intoxications which, with the exception of a few old cassettes and audio files, have never been recorded. When he invited Sohonie and his colleague Janto Koité to this party which marked them for a long time, they took care to remember his melodies in order to be able to recreate them later. So, Synthesised Sudan is a ” hybrid contemporary album », a compilation of tracks that Koité has built with Jantra. ” He couldn’t just record the keyboard. He had to extract the individual melodic patterns, rhythms and MIDI data, then recreate them in the studio “, explains Sohonie. ” If you record the keyboard directly as Jantra plays it, you’ll get the entire song, but you won’t be able to isolate each instrument. Jantra therefore had to play the melodies first, then the rhythm, then the accompaniment notes; Koité then combined the different stems (audio tracks grouping together several tracks, Editor’s note) with the old recordings and assembled them into well-constructed dance songs.

© Ostinato Records

Although Jantra’s brother owns a phone shop, the maestro himself does not have a phone. At the time of our interview, he hasn’t yet heard of the release of the album: he’s wandering around looking for inspiration. ” He is a humble man and difficult to reach. He did the check in to help us says Sohonie, laughing and emphasizing what an honor it is for the world to hear this organic music that until recently was confined to village gatherings. You would think that the armed crisis in Sudan would overshadow the release of an album, but Sohonie thinks otherwise. ” The conflict rages on, but the music continues to shine. »

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

