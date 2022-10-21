Listen to the audio version of the article

“We teach our tailors not only to create wonderful products, but also modern companies”: Gaetano Aloisio, a well-known Roman tailor, is also president of the Accademia dei Sartori, an institution founded in 1575 in the capital at the behest of Pope Gregory XIII, who today it gathers about 130 ateliers from all over Italy and which since then has been involved in the training of masters (and masters) of dressing. Although it even has its own church – the sixteenth-century Sant’Omobono, built on an ancient temple in the area of ​​the imperial forums and dedicated to the patron saint of the category – the Academy’s gaze and projects are more than ever turned towards the future: ” striving to make young people aware of the opportunities of the tailoring profession – continues Aloisio -. Italian tailoring is loved all over the world, our style is sought after everywhere. Therefore, those who choose this career can combine a passion for beauty with a concrete business opportunity. The contemporary tailor is not a person who lives closed in his atelier, but travels all over the world, knows languages, meets interesting people, knows how to use communication and how to manage his business ».

And it is on these issues related to management that, in addition to the classic cutting and sewing courses, the Academy is turning its programs: «We have just inaugurated a new and larger office in Villa Malta, but we are already almost complete. The requests are many, 40% of our students come from abroad, which confirms the attractiveness of our tailoring, and we want to offer even more courses, from marketing to knowledge of fabrics, crucial to making the profession even more sustainable ” . The new collaboration with the Vitale Barberis Canonico wool mill from Biella, one of the oldest Italian textile companies, goes in this sense, which has made available five scholarships and will welcome the students of the Academy for internships in its historic headquarters. «Of course, sartorial creations are made to last over time, and in this sense they are sustainable par excellence – notes Aloisio -. And those who think that young people are not attracted to this world are wrong: fast fashion is not only not sustainable, but it is also homologating, while more and more young people are also looking for their own style, which is their own, which they meet in the made-to-measure ” .

But the most urgent issue remains to attract them to these careers, making them interesting and showing them as very valid alternatives to the “usual” professional paths. Also because the employment rate of Academy graduates is 100%, thanks also to close collaboration, already in the course years, with the associated tailors. “In September we organized a parade of the creations of our students in the Piazza del Campidoglio, which also housed the first headquarters of the Academy, precisely to make our activity even more visible”, concludes Aloisio, who has a dream: “To create a university of arts and crafts, because Made in Italy is our true heritage ».