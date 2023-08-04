Vienna (OTS) – The Austrian composer Georg Friedrich Haas celebrates his 70th birthday on August 16th. On this occasion, Ö1 addresses aspects of Haas’ life and work in several programs: from his “microtonal” tonal language and his international success to his impressive effectiveness as a teacher.

In “Des Cis” (11.30 am) vignettes can be heard from Monday 7th to Monday 14th August which address, among other things, Haas’ approach to microtonality or politics.

Three issues of “Zeit-Ton” (11:03 p.m.) are dedicated to the composer. On Monday, August 7th, the focus will be on how Georg Friedrich Haas shaped the music protocol. The musically and socio-politically effective work of Georg Friedrich Haas is closely linked to Graz and the ORF musikprotokoll im steirischer herbst. Some of his central works were premiered there, including his First and Fourth String Quartet and his politically explosive “Monolog for Graz” on the effectiveness of National Socialist ideas “as a subliminal substrate in the reality of Austrian society”. The roots of his compositional style also go back to the history of Austria’s oldest festival for contemporary music: In 1988 director Karl Ernst Hoffmann brought Haas as curator to musikprotokoll. A festival edition that was viewed critically at the time and is now recognized as visionary because it exemplified the possibilities of composing with micro-intervals. Haas took part in several performances himself, including conducting the performance of “Arc-en-Ciel” for six pianos in 12th-tone intervals by Ivan Wyschnegradsky, the pioneer of microtonal composition.

“The Austrian composer Georg Friedrich Haas and his influence on contemporary composition” is the topic of “Zeit-Ton” (11:03 p.m.) on Tuesday, August 8th. Haas is one of the most influential composer personalities in the world. Since 2013 he has taught composition at Columbia University New York – one of the most prestigious positions one can have as a composition teacher. Before that he taught in Basel and for 16 years at the University of Art in Graz – there, among other things, counterpoint, work analysis and compositional techniques of the 20th and 21st centuries. “Zeit-Ton” explores which aspects of his work were particularly influential – after all, his piece “in vain” was voted the most important work since 2000 in a vote initiated by the Italian music magazine “Classic Voice”.

Hear the world anew with Georg Friedrich Haas

“Georg Friedrich Haas: Composer and Contemporary Witness” is the focus of “Zeit-Ton” (11:03 p.m.) on Monday, August 14th. “For me, composing is really an existential necessity in order to be able to cope in some way with the ballast I feel inside me,” said Georg Friedrich Haas in 2006. Almost a decade later, he made public what he was implying. The composer grew up in a family that glorified National Socialism, and even as a young student he stuck to this ideology. In 2022 his autobiographical memoirs “Through poisoned times. Memoirs of a Nazi Boy”. In it he describes his view of how nationalism was dealt with in Austria after 1945, both in the public and in the private sphere. Despite this burden, as well as repeated experiences of abuse and violence, Haas managed to lead his life on different paths. “In the end I became a happy person,” the composer wrote in his memoirs. Music played a key role in this.

“Opus – the music colloquium” will take a tour of Haas’ work under the title “Hearing the world anew with Georg Friedrich Haas” on Tuesday, August 15 from 3:05 p.m. In a survey of 100 experts from Europe by the Italian magazine “Classic Voice” in 2017, Georg Friedrich Haas emerged as the most important contemporary composer, followed by Simon Steen-Andersen and Rebecca Saunders. What makes Haas’ work so special? How has his preoccupation with the world of overtones and micro-intervals changed composing – and the calibration of our hearing?

Georg Friedrich Haas always liked to compose for the many timbres of a large orchestra. The “Ö1 Concert” on Tuesday, August 15th from 7.30 p.m. is dedicated to a few selected examples of this genre performed by the RSO Vienna. The prelude is the “Concerto for Violin and Orchestra” by Georg Friedrich Haas from 1998 with violinist Ernst Kovacic and Friedrich Cerha as conductor of the RSO Vienna, recorded in Graz by ORF musikprotokoll. This is followed by the “concerto grosso No. 2” for ensemble and orchestra, also a recording from the musikprotokoll archive with the rare combination of Klangforum Wien and the RSO Wien together on the concert stage. This is followed by the “Concerto Grosso No. 1” for four alphorns and orchestra. Finally, Haas’ piece “Fremde Welten” for piano and orchestra makes the contradiction between well-tempered piano tuning and microtonally intoning orchestra audible through its scoring. The “Ö1 Concert” ends with a piece by a composer whom Georg Friedrich Haas valued so much that he composed the work “Open Spaces / in memory of James Tenney” in 2006, when the admired man died. At musikprotokoll 2010, the RSO Vienna played both Haas’ “Fremde Welten” and the work by American composer James Tenney that Haas referred to in memoriam: “In a Large, Open Space”. The Ö1 program in detail is available at https://oe1.orf.at/.

