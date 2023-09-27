In the first half of the year, poverty reached 40.1% and reached 18.6 million people

During the first half of 2023, Poverty rose to 40.1% and affected 11.8 million of citizens while Destitution jumped to 9.3%% and reached 2.7 million peopleas reported this afternoon by National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) based on the Permanent Household Survey (EPH). If projected to the country as a whole, poverty impacted 18.6 million people and destitution on 4.3 million.

According to the EPH, which includes a universe of 29.4 million Argentines, the percentage of households below the poverty line was 29.6% while 6.8% were below the indigence line threshold. It should be noted that the data predates the spike in inflation due to the post-election devaluation in August.

How much poverty and indigence grew in the first half of 2023

“Regarding the second half of 2022, the incidence of poverty remained unchanged in households and registered an increase of 0.9 percentage points (pp) in individuals. In the case of indigence, it showed an increase of 0. .6 pp in homes and 1.2 pp in people,” indicates the official document.

Martín González Rozada: “Argentina has not grown since 2011, and growth helps combat inflation”

The last INDEC survey had estimated that poverty reached 39.2% of the population economically active at the end of the second half of 2022above the 37.3% of the same period in 2021. In turn, 8.1% of the population was below the indigence line.

The data for the first six months of the year was revealed a few days before the presidential debate and less than a month before the elections, in which the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massawill seek to reach the Casa Rosada on December 10, like the libertarian Javier Miley y Patricia Bullrichrepresentative of Together for Change.

The map of poverty in Argentina

Of the 31 urban agglomerations studied, the highest incidences of poverty in people were recorded in the regions Noreste (NEA), 42.0%; and the Greater Buenos Aires (GBA), 41.4%. On the contrary, the minor ones took place in the regions Patagonia, 33,2%; y Pampas, 36.8%.

“In agglomerations with 500,000 inhabitants or more, an increase in poverty of 1.2 percentage points was observed. On the other hand, in agglomerations with less than 500,000 inhabitants, a reduction in poverty of 0.9 pp was observed with respect to the second half of the year. 2022”, highlights the official analysis.

In relation to the age groups according to poverty status, it was announced that more than half (56.2%) of

children from 0 to 14 years old are poor. The total percentage of poor for the age groups of 15 to 29 years and 30 to 64 years is 46.8% and 35.4%, respectively. In the population aged 65 and over, 13.2% are poor.

Private forecasts about poverty

Private estimates showed that poverty was above 40%; a figure driven by the inflationary spike caused by the 22% devaluation implemented by the Government after the primaries and the subsequent loss of purchasing power.

In this sense, and for Martin RozadaDirector of Masters in Econometry the Torcuato Di Tella University, poverty reached 44.4% in the second quarter of 2023 yel 43.1% specifically in the July-August 2023 two-month period.

He Poverty Nowcast carried out by the educational entity measures poverty in terms of the percentage of people living in poor households. The estimate is based on the Permanent Household Survey (EPH) of the INDEC together with projections of the total basic basket (CBT) using the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and projections of the deciles of total family income.

For its part, and according to the recent report prepared by the Social Debt Observatory of the UCA (Argentine Catholic University), the poverty index It reached 38.9% of the population in September, a rate similar to that observed in 2006, that is, 17 years ago; and it would climb 50% without the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and other social plans, the study indicated.

The $20,000 bonus for the unemployed is official: how many people it reaches and when it is collected

In this sense, children and adolescents are the most affected by this situation: In this case the rate reaches 61.6% up to age 17.

Furthermore, the indigence rate would grow to 19.6% if the collection of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) or the receipt of non-contributory pensions were not contemplated.

The Economist Orlando Ferreres, in turn, linked the rise in poverty with the collapse of informal wages, which “It fell more than 20% in recent years”as stated in dialogue with Channel E.

It is in this context that, in the last hours, the National Government implemented different measures to try to improve the purchasing power of all sectors. These announcements were led by the head of the economic portfolio, and candidate for president, Sergio Massa, who also sought, among the objectives, that these negative variables do not affect their electoral image a little less than a month before the elections.

It should be noted that during the beginning of the government of Alberto Fernandez poverty stood at 34.7% and that, with the pandemic and the collapse of activity, it reached a peak of up to 40.9%; a number very similar to that reflected in the data for the first half of 2023.

