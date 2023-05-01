In the last three years, Jesús María also registered more deaths than births

The city of Jesús María shows a drop in its birth rate, especially in the last three years, where it fell by an average of 17.93%. Such was the drop that the number of registered deaths is greater than that of newborns.

No surprise: a recent report from The voice showed that a similar equation occurred in three important cities of the interior surveyed in the same period: Río Cuarto, Villa María and Río Tercero.

Between 2020, 2021 and 2022, the head of the Department of Colón registered 1,577 births against 1,844 deaths.}

In comparison with its two neighboring but smaller towns, Colonia Caroya and Sinsacate, Jesús María shows a different situation.

In the same three-year period, Caroya registered 792 births and 785 deaths, an average growth of 0.89%: very low but not negative. And Sinsacate showed the opposite side: she had 136.54% more births than deaths with 123 and 52, respectively.

In Jesús María, the number of deaths grew a lot in 2021, compared to 2020, and dropped considerably in 2022. On the other hand, in the item births the triennium showed a remarkable parity with 529, 536 and 512, respectively, but with deaths due to over 600 per year.

waiting for the census

In this micro-region, as in the rest of Córdoba, they await the result of the 2022 census by localities and with the prior expectation of reaching, in the case of Jesús María, 40,000 inhabitants; in Caroya, the 28 thousand; and in Sinsacate, the 4 thousand.

In any case, Jesús María was already projecting a lower figure than expected for other reasons, in addition to the negative vegetative growth rate. Especially since, limited in their ejido and in the supply of land, many of their neighbors have been settling in neighboring Sinsacate and Caroya.

In 2021, the Cordovan demographer Leandro González gave this newspaper another reason for the decrease in the birth rate throughout the country: “It is expected that the population will grow less than the previous decade. First, because the number of children per woman dropped compared to 10 years ago. Until 2015, births remained stable, but since then they have decreased.

At the same time, in 2020 and in 2021 mortality increased, due to the pandemic. And Jesús María did not escape that logic.

Although it is true that the electoral registers are not an exact reflection of the growth of the localities, they provide data that allow a reliable calculation of the population evolution. And the Jesús María census between 2019 and 2021 only grew by 0.3%.

It is probable, with these data, that the capital of Colón resigns its place among the ten largest towns in the province and that it will move to eleventh or even twelfth place when the 2022 census data by town is known.

