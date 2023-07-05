In the middle of the negotiation with the IMF, Economy confirmed that it will pay coupons for titles in dollars

He Ministry of EconomyThrough the Secretary of Finance, Edward Setticonfirmed this Tuesday that he will pay in the next few days around $1 billion of debt coupons restructured in 2020, according to the established schedule and as part of the commitment to pay public doubt obligations.

The confirmation takes place in the midst of the negotiations that the Palacio de Hacienda team, in charge of Sergio Massacarry on with the staff of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reformulate the extended facilities program agreed in March 2022.

The objective of the talks, as mentioned in recent days from the portfolio, is to achieve an advance of the planned disbursements and change the fiscal and reserve goals based on the impact of the drought in the agricultural sector.

On his Twitter account, Put noted that “according to the usual schedule, we will be making the payment of coupons of the titles denominated and payable in foreign currency«.

Thus, he considered that “once again reaffirm our commitment with the payment of public debt obligations and the management of a financial strategy that allows to give peace of mind and certainty to the markets”, he added.

The total amount that the Government will have to disburse around US$ 982 millionof which the largest commitments, for more than US$ 130 million each, correspond to three Global bonds (GD38, GD41 and GD38) and two Bonares (AL35 and AL38).

Economy confirmed that it will pay the titles in dollars: how the negotiations with the IMF continue

Last week, the economy made a payment of US$2.7 billion to the IMF corresponding to the fifth payment installment of the agreement. Of that total, US$ 1.7 billion were made with Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the currency used by the multilateral organization, and the rest was made in freely available yuan from the currency swap with China.

Official sources confirmed to the Télam news agency that the talks of the fifth review of the Extended Facilities agreement with the Fund’s staff continue, with the premise of obtaining an advance of disbursements and reduce the effect of the shortage of reserves in the Central Bank (BCRA).

However, they clarified from the portfolio that the presidential candidate of Union for the Fatherlandit has not yet been defined if it will be agreed the advance of all disbursements for this year or only a part of themof approximately US$ 6.800 million.

In any case, the Government will seek to have guaranteed its ability to intervene in the foreign exchange market given the risk of an eventual currency run, in the context of an electoral year.

Source: Telam.





