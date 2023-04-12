This Wednesday, the property of the Argentine Rural Society (SRA) of Palermo will be the scene of the exhibitions of the main presidential candidates of Together for Change, We Make Córdoba and Freedom Advanceswho will present their proposals for the upcoming primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory elections (PASO).

Said event implies that they will meet in the same place and in the middle of the internal marking of JxC, the Buenos Aires Head of Government, Horacio Rodriguez Larretaand the president of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich. In addition, the liberal deputy will be present Javier Miley and the governor of the province of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti.

The meeting to present the national proposals before the primary elections on August 13, will take place this Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. in the Main Auditoriuminside the Red Pavilion, and will also have the presence of the Governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Moralesand the president of the Federal Republican Meeting, Miguel Angel Pichetto.

This will be the first time that Rodríguez Larreta and Bullrich will come face to face after the shock caused in the opposition by the decision of the Head of Government of Buenos Aires to split the elections in the City, which cost him the disapproval of the leadership of his political space.

It is worth mentioning that, as indicated by the organizers of the event to telam, performances will not be broadcast live and it will be in the hands of each one of the pre-candidates whether or not to have any contact with the press present in the place.

Macri will also be in La Rural this Wednesday, although everything would indicate that he would not meet the head of the Buenos Aires Government.

The meeting generates expectations, especially around Rodriguez Larreta, who was strongly attacked in the last hours after the announcement of the concurrent unfolding of the elections in CABA. One of the first to criticize him was the economist Javier Mileywho described it as “Sinister”.

“The PRO and the Together for Change that we promised the Argentines is not this”reproached the former governor of the province of Buenos Aires, María Eugenia Vidal, and added: “There is no personal ambition that can be above our values ​​​​and the team. We are the change or we are nothing.”

Along these same lines, the president of the PRO reminded the Buenos Aires Head of Government when he said that “it is wrong to change the rules, it is cheating.” And she added: “Today, he rigged the electoral rules in the City four months before the elections. With me, these things will not happen“.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Macri showed in very few words his deep discomfort and anger with Rodríguez Larreta, after the confirmation of the Buenos Aires Head of Government to unfold the elections in the City of Buenos Aires. “what a deep disappointment“, said the former president from his social networks.

Mauricio Macri It will also be present this Wednesday at the Sociedad Rural Argentina property. Although it will be within the framework of a lunch of the Inter-American Council of Commerce and Production (CICyP) in which he will be received as a “guest speaker”.

Said meeting will count, among others, with the presence of the president of the SRA, Marcos Peredathe head of the Argentine Industrial Union (UIA), Daniel Funes de Riojaand the vice president of the Argentine Chamber of Commerce and Services (CAC), Eduardo Eurnekian.

The event that will bring together several Argentine businessmen and the former president will be held from 12:30 p.m. in the El Central space, which is located far from the sector where the presidential candidates will later meet.

