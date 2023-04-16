In the midst of the fragrance of tea and cross-strait love—Taiwanese youth watching Kunqu Opera “Man Among the Grass and Trees” – Taiwan News- China Jingwei

China News Agency, Beijing, April 16th, title: The fragrance of tea and the love between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait——Taiwanese youth watch the Kunqu Opera “Man Among the Grass and Trees”

Author Zhu He

“‘If people are ruthless, tea is nothing but vegetation; if people are affectionate, vegetation is life’, this line throughout the play makes me feel the warmth between the two sides. With love, the barriers and barriers in people’s hearts It can also be broken.” On the evening of the 15th, Kunqu Opera “Man Among the Grass and Trees” was performed in Beijing, and when he stepped out of the theater to be interviewed by a reporter from China News Agency, Taiwanese youth Zhang Yuzhong was still immersed in the plot.

On the same day, the “Friends of Taiwan Youth Salon” hosted by the Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Kuomintang Revolutionary Committee and organized by the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Kuomintang Revolutionary Committee and the Northern Kunqu Opera Theater invited 16 Taiwanese youths to the Chang’an Grand Theater to watch the newly created Kunqu Opera that tells the story of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. “Man among the grass and trees”, and communicated with the main creator.

On the evening of April 15th, the Kunqu opera “Man Among the Grass and Trees”, which tells the story of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, was performed at the Chang’an Grand Theater in Beijing.Photo by China News Agency reporter Zhu He

In the Qing Dynasty, Lin Fengchi from Nantou, Taiwan passed the entrance examination in Fujian, and when he returned home, he brought back Wuyi mountain tea saplings and planted them in Dongding Mountain, Taiwan, which gradually became a large-scale tea, thus creating Taiwan Dongding Oolong Tea. “Man Among the Grass and Trees” produced by the Northern Kunqu Opera Theater tells exactly this story.

The Kunqu Opera “Among the Grass and Trees” tells the story of Lin Fengchi, a scholar from Nantou, Taiwan, who brought tea saplings from Wuyi Mountain, Fujian Province back to his hometown, and thus made Taiwan Dongding Oolong Tea.Photo by China News Agency reporter Zhu He

When the actors took their curtain call, the audience applauded for a long time. “The character design is cute, and the wonderful interpretation of the main creator makes it even more lively.” Zhang Yuzhong was deeply impressed by the distinctive characteristics of the characters in the play. The male lead’s “obsession” with love and tea and the female lead’s playfulness are quite close and modern. It narrows the distance between the audience and the tradition.

Zhang Yuzhong’s family is in Taichung, Taiwan, which is adjacent to Nantou County. His family loves tea. He has heard the story of Dongding Oolong tea since he was a child. Watching Kunqu Opera for the first time, he was worried that he would “not be able to enter the opera”. After watching it, he said that he would enter the theater again in the future.

“Xiaosheng listened here for a while, although he didn’t quite understand it.” During an interview outside the theater, Zheng Tingyi, a Taiwanese student at Beijing Normal University, sang a piece of Kunqu opera. He has been in contact with Kunqu Opera for six years, from “The Jade Hairpin” to “The Peony Pavilion”, among which he has the classic libretto at his fingertips.

On the evening of April 15th, the Kunqu opera “Man Among the Grass and Trees”, which tells the story of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, was performed at the Chang’an Grand Theater in Beijing.Photo by China News Agency reporter Zhu He

As a senior fancier, Zheng Tingyi also spoke highly of “Among the Grass and Trees”: the leading actor is an outstanding young actor, and the screenwriter and singing composer are old artists. The dance deduces tea hundred operas, and the singing and performance forms also incorporate innovative elements, which shows that operas need to constantly innovate in order to conform to the trend of the times; connecting the two sides of the strait with tea and Kunqu opera calls for the people’s sense of belonging to traditional culture.

Dai Meijin, a young man from Beijing, and Wei Tingying, his wife from Taiwan, who came to watch the play, were deeply moved by the love story of the heroes and heroines crossing the Taiwan Strait. Together”.

On the evening of April 15th, the Kunqu opera “Man Among the Grass and Trees”, which tells the story of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, was performed at the Chang’an Grand Theater in Beijing.Photo by China News Agency reporter Zhu He

Zhang Qingying, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and director of the Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Revolutionary Committee, sent a message to young friends to feel the love between people and the relationship between people and nature through dramas, and to further understand and understand that the cultures of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait share the same roots, share weal and woe, and are connected by blood.

“Traditional Chinese culture has been inherited on both sides of the strait, and tea culture is indispensable among them.” Fang Tongtong, the director of “Man in the Grass and Trees”, introduced to the reporter of China News Agency that Mr. Wang Baogen, the screenwriter of the play, is over 80 years old and an experienced veteran artist who loves tea very much. Based on the story of Taiwan Dongding Oolong Tea, the creation started. The script was in the hands of Fang Tongtong, and after more than three years of polishing and preparation, it was put on stage in March this year.

Fang Tongtong said that drinking tea is a common thing in the lives of people on both sides of the strait. Brew a cup of tea to reminisce about the past, wash the past, and settle the soul, “it is the most comfortable state.” He expects young friends from both sides of the strait to smile knowingly after watching this movie.

Recalling that in 2009, he followed the cross-strait exchange activities to Taipei to find creative inspiration. “Tenderness and softness” is the biggest feeling that Taiwan brought to Fang Tongtong. “The locals always speak softly and treat others with humility. Long-term infiltration in traditional culture”. This also inspired his creation of “Man Among the Grass and Trees”.

Fang Tongtong expects that this drama will go to more places, “so that people who care about both sides of the strait can see the cultural heritage and the deep emotional origin between people on both sides of the strait.” (over)

