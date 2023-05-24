Home » In the midst of the official internal party, Gildo Insfrán met with Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner
In the midst of the official internal party, Gildo Insfrán met with Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner

In the midst of the official internal party, Gildo Insfrán met with Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner

While the Front of All (FdT) is crossed by the resolution of its internal and the electoral assembly for the next general elections, the governor of Formosa and re-elected president of the Congress of the Justicialista PartyGildo Insfranmet this Tuesday with the president Alberto Fernandezthe vice president, Cristina Kirchnerand the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa

After being reelected as president of the Congress of Justicialismwhich left him as the only leader with the power to seal the policy of alliances of the ruling party, the Formosa president met earlier this Tuesday with the former president, official sources assured the Noticias Argentinas agency.

Later, Insfrán, questioned in his province for presenting himself as a candidate for governor for the eighth time, which motivated the opposition to request the intervention of the Supreme Court, arrived at the Pink Housewhere he remained for more than an hour and a half, in a political meeting with the President.

The head of state referred to his meeting with the president and congratulated him on his decision to be a candidate in the provincial elections. «Formosa has a great future by your side“, He maintained in a message written on his Twitter account.

In that post, in addition to sharing an image with the man from Formosa, Fernández highlighted that his contribution as president of the PJ Congress “is central to achieving a process of unity» in Peronism, in charge of the national government since 2019.

Although Insfrán met this Tuesday with the top leaders of the official coalition, the content of both meetings was not revealed in detail, on the eve of what will be the act of May 25, which will have as its main speaker to the former president

Sergio Massa’s request to Alberto Fernández and the mediation of Gildo Insfrán

Insfrán’s meeting with Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner took place the day after the Front Renovatorled by the Minister of Economy Sergio Massawill urge the President to convene all the FdT groups to define alliances for the elections.

“We ask the president of the Justicialista Party, as the most important political force of the Frente de Todos, to convene the main leaders of the coalition individually, as well as a table of political forces, for the purpose of discussing and designing Overall, the best strategy in the face of this electoral process,” the massismo highlighted in a statement.

Precisely, to bring positions between the different sides of the coalition, Insfrán also met with the head of the Palacio de Haciendawho also aspires to be a candidate for President.

Days ago, Massa had stated that the ruling party should avoid resorting to a STEP to settle the candidacies, since that translated into greater political and economic uncertainty.

«I want my coalition to continue to governbut I don’t want to start fighting over issues of individual positioning, if that’s the fight, I prefer to watch from the side,” the minister said at the beginning of the month.

With information from Argentine News


