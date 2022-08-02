Lin Dawei Wang Shengnan

Directed by Li Shaofei, and starring Zhang Jiayi, Yan Ni, Zhao Jinmai, Guo Junchen, Jiang Guannan, and Han Peiying, the reality TV series “Youth Pie 2” is being broadcast on Hunan Satellite TV and Mango TV. The play continues the strategy of the two-line narrative of youth and family in the previous work. With “home” as the center and “growth” as the radius, the play is meticulously drawn, and will be related to family division of labor, intergenerational communication, middle-aged bottlenecks, and workplace confusion. The choices and choices faced at the crossroads are vividly outlined, which arouses deep resonance among audiences in the whole circle, and at the same time finds a psychological support for self-consistent healing and positive improvement with the individual’s heart, close relatives and friends, and the life of the times. With its nuanced insight into life and penetrating analysis, the play has won the empathy of the audience, and has been upgraded and made breakthroughs in artistic attainments and ideological connotations.

Zhao Jinmai Guo Junchen

From the youthful family to the society of the times, caring for the individual destiny, reflecting the splendor in the ordinary

After three years apart, the protagonists of “Youth Pie 2” have entered a new stage of life, facing more complicated and diverse choices and a complex social environment. Lv Jiawei, who was blinded by selfish desires, and Tian Tian, ​​who ended her marriage because of her daughter’s brave resistance to domestic violence, not only brought multi-dimensional influence to Lin Miaomiao’s growth, but were also the protagonists of their own lives. Different choices and different moods achieve different life directions and results, and discuss realistic issues such as workplace, emotions, and women’s conditions in the outline of individual destiny. “Youth School 2” not only brings the real problems that haunt every ordinary person. The screen shows the various situations of life. What is more valuable is that the topic is not used as a gimmick, but is explained in a eloquent manner, analyzing the causes behind the problems and the crux and the different choices and positions of the protagonists of different generations and situations. Regardless of age, the spiritual core of continuous walking and transformation” has become a multi-faceted mirror, which allows the audience to take a self-portrait in the mirror while extending a broader and three-dimensional discussion space, demonstrating the unique empathy and charm of realistic themes.

Jiang GuanSouth KoreaPeiying

What is even more rare is that “Youth School 2” begins with family life and youth narrative. Although the family environment of the “Four Little Animals” is not fully and fully presented, the temperaments and behaviors they show in front of the camera are vague. It can outline the subtle influence of “home” on the growth of young people; the pen is on the vast society of the times and on every ordinary person who lives with heart. Coinciding with the point where fresh graduates are going to work, what is the meaning and value of work has become a puzzle that haunts young people. The takeaway brother who appeared in Lin Miaomiao’s vlog, despite the heavy rain, is still meticulous and enthusiastic to complete his work. Work is the best proof – three hundred and sixty lines, every line is a champion. No matter what job you are in, as long as you do your best, there will be a response.

Zhang Jiayi as Lin Dawei

In the play, Yu Jia, a little girl receiving treatment in palliative care, walked through a short but splendid life surrounded by love. The rich humanistic spirit and compassion in it moved the audience in front of the screen. The “Little Rabbit Travels in China” event Gathering love, connecting love, and planting the seeds of love, it truly achieves that realistic themes are taken from life, feeds back to life, and affects life, demonstrating the creator’s deep sense of social responsibility and the extensive realistic influence of realistic dramas. At the same time that the little things of ordinary people bloom in the ordinary, “Youth School 2” pulls the lens of social observation from the private field of individuals and families to a wider public space, and the narrative field of the youth family expands to the deliberation of life scenes. , at the same frequency as the audience and the times, giving depth and temperature to the topic, and increasingly highlighting the creator’s exquisite and ingenious artistic conception, as well as the broad, inclusive and upward artistic practice.

Yan Ni as Wang Shengnan

Touch the texture of life, realism jumps to warm reality

Realistic creation is inseparable from problem thinking. How can it reflect reality without being pedagogical, and also not become a “tinderbox” of emotions. For creators, it is not only a test of artistic skills, but also a test of artistic attainments . 201 Lu Film and Television has always regarded life itself as the source of self-cultivation and creation in the deep cultivation of realistic themes for many years, constantly innovating and seeking changes in perspective, finding the “observation post” of life, objectively presenting the general symptoms of society and the times, with a level-headedness and sincerity, Not pretentious to incite emotions. With the consistent realistic creative attitude and innovative spirit of searching from top to bottom, “Youth School 2” has left a warm and healing touch in the hearts of thousands of audiences with a light and humorous way and a tolerant and generous attitude. Also won the approval of the industry.

Zhao Jinmai as Lin Miaomiao

As a sequel to the “Youth School” series, the play not only continues the light-hearted and life-filled style of the previous work, but also focuses on the depths of life. Intergenerational communication”, “second-child family”, “mid-life crisis”, “youth career choice” and other necessary tests that run through the different growth stages of ordinary people have turned into drama bridges with laughter and tears, heart-wrenching and heart-warming. The cultural presentation keeps pace with the times and is full of profound meaning. The creative level of realistic themes is rising steadily, and the “Youth School 2”, which is horizontal and vertical, has explored an effective creative idea, which is an upgrade on the basis of the previous work, and at the same time It also opened up a new pattern for the creation of realistic themes. Starring Zhang Jiayi, Yan Ni, Zhao Jinmai, Guo Junchen, Jiang Guannan, and Han Peiying, Li Chuanying, Zhang Wen, Wang Wenqi, Hu Jiahua (Netherlands), Zhang Yicong, Zhang Zhang, Yang Xu, Liu Hangyu, The reality TV series “Youth Pie 2” co-starring Wu Jingmu and others will be broadcast exclusively on Hunan Satellite TV & Mango TV at 20:00 every day from July 21, and members will watch it first.

Guo Junchen as Qian Sanyi

Jiang Guannan as Jiang Tianhao

Han Peiying as Deng Xiaoqi

