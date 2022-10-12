Original title: In the past, I posted pictures and published books, but now Wang Hedi has confirmed that he will take on the role of “Wrong”

today(October 12)In the early morning, Wang Hedi’s staff posted a message confirming that Wang Hedi will star in “Wrong Temptation”: “The first contact with this drama was in early July this year, and the cause of fate was a photo that Di Di shared before. The schedule. In the projects we were in contact with at that time, this was a very good choice on the whole, and it was also a very familiar platform that has been giving Di Di a lot of help.”

↑Wang Hedi’s staff issued a document

↑The list of books shared by Wang Hedi

The staff of Wang Hedi said that they are deeply grateful for the trust given by the broadcast platform and production team of the show, and at the same time, please believe and look forward to their choice this time, “Of course there will be more works in the future. To everyone, please look forward to it together.”

It is reported that the play is adapted from the novel of the same name by Qiao Yao, “Wrong Tiao”, which tells a lighthearted, humorous, warm and sweet story of “exhausted efforts and the wrong person”. At present, the tentative title of the play is “Camp with Love”, and the heroine is Bailu.

↑original novel cover

↑TV drama project map

Young actor Wang Hedi was born on December 20, 1998 in Leshan, Sichuan. In 2018, he became famous for playing Daoming Si in the new version of “Meteor Garden”. This summer, he frequently appeared on the hot search because of the rising popularity of “Canglan Jue” starring him. The first new work.

