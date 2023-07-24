In the presence of Larreta and Patricia Bullrich, De Loredo acknowledged defeat: “I made them come to fart”

In the presence of the main national references of Together for Change, the candidate for mayor of the Cordoba city of the opposition alliance, Rodrigo de Loredoconceded defeat to Daniel Passerinifrom Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, within the framework of the local elections that were held this Sunday.

In an unusual situation, marked by the delay in the dissemination of the ballot data and the decision of the radical Rodrigo de Loredo to acknowledge his defeat, the candidate for mayor of the Cordovan Peronism of Juan SchiarettiDaniel Passerini, became the elected communal chief.

Although the data should be known after 9:00 p.m., only half an hour later the official page began to provide information. At that time, he made De Loredo himself end the intrigue and come out to acknowledge his defeat, even without having a single official data from the scrutiny.

“There is still no official number, but we have our witness tables and it allows us to recognize that the difference is already on the other side. Above all, we want to recognize a triumph and salute who will be the next mayor of Córdoba, Daniel Passerini,” said the main opposition candidate. He added: “When the people express themselves, that is sacred.”

In his speech, he thanked the militants for the campaign and warned that the low level of participation in the elections: “It is a bitter taste that there is in the process and questions many things. Very few people have participated.”

Larreta and Bullrich went to capitalize on a victory that ended in defeat

“This time the polls failed backwards, I made them come to the fartDe Loredo said before the look of Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta who went to Córdoba expecting a victory for the candidate they supported.

The presence of the Buenos Aires head of government was his first foray into a losing bunker, since previously he had always been on the winning side.

In addition to Rodríguez Larreta and Bullrich, their respective running mates were also present, Gerardo Morales and Luis Petri; the governor of Corrientes, Gustavo Valdes; the national senator of the UCR Martin Lousteau; among others

Rodrigo de Loredo admitted defeat in the Córdoba elections.

From his Twitter account, Larreta stated: “Congratulations @RodrigodeLoredo and @SoherElSukaria for the election and the campaign that they carried out in the City of Córdoba. With proposals instead of Chicanas, with a plan and a vision of the future for the city, instead of attacks, and with a great team that is very committed. Together we will continue working to win this year and change our lives in Córdoba and throughout Argentina.”

While Bullrich stressed: “Always with the people of Cordoba and with @rodrigodeloredo. The fight continues in every corner of the country. Change is essential and unstoppable.”

When addressing Passerini, De Loredo made “all the proposals available” that he announced in the campaign and remarked that “Córdoba can be the number one city in the country.”

After his speech, the scrutiny portal began to disseminate the data.

With 26% of the tables counted, Passerini obtained 47.33% of the votes, while De Loredo reached 40.76%.

The celebration of Daniel Passerini

Daniel Passerini is the new mayor of Córdoba.

On the opposite sidewalk, the bunker of Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, joy was noted by the fact that De Loredo himself came out to acknowledge his defeat before the official data began to be released.

Unlike the provincial elections, where the margin of victory for the ruling party Martín Llaryora was slim, on this occasion the outgoing governor and presidential candidate, Juan Schiaretti, was able to take some dance steps and celebrate together with the elected mayor of the Cordovan capital, Daniel Passerini.

ED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

