Ricardo Gareca had his return as coach of Vélez Sarsfield, before a public framework that celebrated the return of one of their idols. It was in the 1-1 tie with Platense, for the 7th date of the Professional League (LPF) tournament.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



In a José Amalfitani stadium that experienced a day of emotions due to the return of Gareca, an equality was registered in a flat game, with few goal situations in front of the arches

Liniers’ team stood ahead at 41 minutes into the first half, through the mediation of striker Abiel Osorio, who corrected a shot from Valentín Gómez that bounced off an opponent.

The group directed by Martín Palermo, located in the relegation zone, established equality in the second stage, through a shot by Nicolás Castro (at 16 minutes), which hit Lautaro Giannetti’s body and dislodged goalkeeper Leonardo Burián.

Gareca’s second cycle as DT, after ten years after the successful first termseemed to start with enthusiasm.

It is that the team stood on rival ground, pressed forward and sought to unbalance on the wings. After 3 minutes, a pike from the left by Walter Bou (he entered the starting line-up at the last moment due to a problem that Lucas Janson accused) led to a cross on the run that was connected by Lucas Pratto, who sent it into the net. However, the referee Darío Herrera later annulled the maneuver, at the request of the VAR, due to the prohibited position of the former player of Gimnasia La Plata and Defensa y Justicia.

The “Fortín” continued to insist, without clarity, it is true, but with the iron will to overwhelm a Timorate from La Plata who arrived with various casualties due to injuries.

A shot from Bou from outside, a header from Giannetti and a tackle from Pratto that Macagno covered marked the pulse of a match that had the locals dominating.

Vicente López’s team could barely get close with a volley from Ignacio Vázquez that Burián blocked after a corner kick.

The excitement in the stands turned to delirium at minute 41, when Gómez (who could have been sent off for a kick on Paraguayan Ronald Martínez) ventured down the left and finished off the goal. There was a bounce, the ball went up and the kid Osorio (9 goals in 50 games) He jumped before the rival defenders to place the ball, out of the reach of the visiting goalkeeper.

In the second period, then, with the advantage in their favor, Vélez gave priority to keeping the difference and leaned back -perhaps unconsciously- too far back.

The “brown” team that had the entry of Ignacio Schor (he returned after a shoulder injury), gained in dynamics, but it was difficult for him to translate that better performance into risky situations.

Until at minute 16, midfielder Castro tested the goal from 30 meters, the ball deflected off Giannetti and dislodged Burián to make the final 1-1.

From there to the end, Vélez could not solve the equation of an adversary who closed ranks and narrowed spaces to take the point.

Beyond the income of the kids Lobato and Prestianni, the team of “Flaco” Gareca lacked fluidity to get the difference and take the victory.

_ Source: Telam Agency



