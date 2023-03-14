Original title: Summer enters in seconds in March, and there is an urgent need for refreshing shirts to quickly cool down!

Author: The trend is in stock

It’s only the beginning of March, but all over the country suddenly enters summer, and the high temperature close to 30 degrees makes people have to take out summer clothes. At this time, shirts are your best partner! Wear it alone to cope with the hot weather that is coming early, wear it layered to cope with the temperature difference between morning and evening, and it is easy to be concave to enhance your favorability. Come and learn how to wear spring shirts in advance!

Gong Jun’s recent trip to Thailand contributed multiple sets of shirts to wear Look, Feng Chen Wang’s 2023 spring and summer series of multi-stripe stitching short-sleeved shirts and Dutch brand Scotch & Soda Tropical plant print Hawaiian shirts with the same set of white Tee black cargo shorts and Hogan The H630 series of sneakers presents two outfits of refreshing youthful style and casual vacation feeling, with a high degree of adaptability.

The sea breeze white shirt that Ding Yuxi shared recently is also a model of cool and youthful outfits. He wears a regular white shirt with a Carhartt WIP mint Logo T-shirt. The lower body is matched with the national tide brand GMETRYART. White shoes, wearing a KVK necklace, the whole body of white items are embellished with refreshing color matching to add a sense of layering, and the seaside atmosphere is full!

Wang Yuan recently shared a photoshoot at the pier at dusk, MM6 Maison Margiela brown checked shirt with the same brand khaki slacks, a regular white Tee inside, BAPE® MAD STA black and white shoes on the feet, brown checked pattern to show light and familiar style , the same color system is neatly decorated with black and white embellishments.

Wang Hedi demonstrates the workwear style of the shirt. He is wearing a FERRAGAMO workwear jumpsuit with a Wacko Maria tiger pattern Hawaiian shirt, Jimmy Choo black leather ankle boots, a KVK necklace and Louis Vuitton. The workwear style is mixed with a Hawaiian shirt bad boy Full of temperament, the probability of capturing girls is 100%!

The short-sleeved shirts are layered to play tricks. Look at Zhang Yixing’s recent airport street photos. The drawn house corduroy short-sleeved shirt is worn with the same color smiley Logo sweater. The Chrome Hearts knitted hat echoes the color of the Logo. Light blue jeans are paired with VISIONSTREETWEAR x Odd The co-branded series of canvas shoes can be worn with a neutral and high-saturation upper body, a bold and unobtrusive outfit~

Yu Shuxin recently shared how to wear neutral and handsome shirts. The full set of items comes from d’zzit endorsed by Xinxinzi. The Oversized striped shirt is full of boyfriend style. The flower design on the chest and comic strips add to the cuteness of girls. It is matched with wide legs and pumps Rope overalls and daddy shoes, the loose feeling of the whole body has the taste of a handsome heroine.

Zhao Lusi interprets casual college-style shirts. She wears a Teenie Weenie lapel sweater that she acts as the spokesperson and a college-style striped shirt inside. She wears designer brand COTTIA smoke gray suit pants and HOGAN Hyperactive casual shoes in a low-saturation gray color. It has a high degree of favorability when worn, and it is a versatile suit that can be accepted by any age group.

Ouyang Nana’s recent airport shirt is full of girlishness. The combination of workwear style and cuteness is very good. She is wearing an R13 floral work shirt jacket with a Korean brand the plan lace suspender top and Dickies work pants. , the way of wearing the trouser waist turned out is very hot girl; wearing Dr.Martens white loafers, the cream color is too gentle to wear.

How can Miss Mi be missing when wearing shirts that are missing under the shirt? Yang Mi demonstrated multiple sets of shirts in “Flowers and Youth Camping Season” in China. On the closing day, the KENZO Begonia flower shirt was worn with a Chanel knitted vest, and the lower body was matched with a riding bike. Walking trousers and Gianvito Rossi boots on the feet, while adhering to the fashion sense of power style wear, it is also very practical for camping occasions.

Zhou also recently updated a set of fresh short-sleeved shirt suits. She is wearing a Fandecie tulip printed loose shirt and shorts. It is full of spring elements, and the retro DV mobile phone case is also very impressive!