That It is the time that the crisis of the fruit activity in the Alto Valle area has taken from Río Negro and Neuquén.

Changes in economic orientation, the absence of long-term policies, generational change, concentration of activity in a few hands, and the emergence of an enormously profitable activity such as shale oil. All of this has come together slowly but steadily for years to set the check on the most symbolic productive activity in North Patagonia.

On rained wet, exactly one year ago Russia invaded Ukraineand started the most recent episode of the fruit crisis.

The economic blockade imposed by the West and the closure of trade routes to Russia meant a certain impact on exports of pears and apples of the region, whose main market was the Soviet one.

Long conflict and perfect storm for Argentina

Most international analysts agree that at the end of February 2022, Vladimir Putin imagined the invasion of Ukraine as a scenario that ultimately did not happen: a blitzkrieg.

The objective was to seduce the Ukrainians themselves with the Russian “liberating” speech, to turn the population against the Ukrainian president Volodimir Zelensky, and for him to be forced to resign.

On the contrary, the invasion turned into a long conflict which not only implied losses of billions of dollars globally, but also has already cost Russia between 60,000 and 70,000 military casualties and more than 200,000 deaths if paramilitary forces, humanitarian personnel and missing persons are counted.

The war began as a conflict that was expected to be brief, but it spread and meant the abrupt closure of the Russian market and the drop in export volumes.

Given the extension in time of the invasion, and being Ukraine one of the main grain producers in the world, the inexorable result was the increase in global food prices. For our country, a priori it represented an opportunity: the best thing Argentina does is produce food.

However, the scenario came in the midst of the greatest drought in 60 years, and 2022 closed with a lower volume of grains but with better prices, which compensated for the drop in quantities.

But the most significant blow came from the energy equation. Restrictions on shipments of Russian gas to Europe generated a sharp increase in energy prices. Our country imported 4% more energy in 2022 than in 2021, but the cost was 100% higher.

The reopening of the Russian market in 2023, supposes in advance the recovery of the levels exported prior to the start of the war.

“I spoke with Kristalina and explained to her that the war had cost us Argentines US$5 billion. And that the drought was going to cost us another $15 billion. That is why I asked him that the answer he gives us be a political answer.

It was the story of President Alberto Fernández in relation to the cost of the war and the explicit request to the Monetary Fund, which resulted in the revision of the reserve goal for 2023. Such is the calculation in relation to the losses caused by the war that they manage in government.

The fruit of the Alto Valle, trapped in the war

When Russian troops crossed the Ukrainian border on February 24, 2022, the apple and pear season had been going for a month and a half. By then, and in tune with the trend of previous years, estimates indicated shipments to the Eurasian giant for at least 82,000 tons. Such was the record in the 2021 season, and Russia at that time represented 20% of the total exports of fruit from the Upper Valley.

Impact. Shipments to Russia fell sharply in 2022.

As soon as the war advance on Ukraine began, the worst prognoses appeared: the soviet market was abruptly closedand more than 70,000 tons had to be redirected to other markets.

Immediately, a dispute arose between producers and exporters regarding the distribution of the costs of the war. The businessmen argued the change in the scenario and the impossibility of complying with the prices agreed at the beginning of the season. The producers pointed out that the problem was purely commercial, and that the fruit was available in a timely manner.

A year later, the statistics for the 2022 season leave no room for doubt. All estimates were more than met, and the impact on the most traditional productive activity in the region was enormous.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of the Nation, the Russian market represented 24.2% of total Argentine pear exports until 2021. that portion it dropped to 16.8% after the closure of Russian ports in 2022.

Similarly, until 2021, 11.1% of Argentine apple exports were destined for Russia. That portion fell by half, registering just 5.5% in 2022..

If the data is placed in tons, the blow to exports from the Alto Valle in 2022 as a result of the war looks even more critical. Based on the data provided by the North Patagonia Port Services Terminal, which operates the Port of San Antonio Oeste, it turns out that in 2021, 65,517 tons of pears and apples were shipped from that terminal to Russia.

By contrast, during the 2022 season, shipments to the Soviet market reached only 11,371 tons. A drop of 82% in just 12 months, which according to data from the Rosario Stock Exchange represented losses of US$35 million for the whole activity.

The reopening of the Russian market in 2023, supposes in advance the recovery of the levels exported prior to the start of the war. Relief for an activity that dragged decades of structural complexities, and was hit directly and exogenously by the black swan of war.

11.371 The tons of fruit that left San Antonio for the Soviet market in 2022. A drop of 82% year-on-year.




