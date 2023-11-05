In This Moment – Godmode – Album Review

In This Moment – Godmode

Origin: USA

Release: 27.10.2023

Label: Warner Music

Duration: 39:21

Genre: Metalcore / Alternative Metal

Foto Credit: Jeremy Saffer

Since their founding in 2005 In This Moment It’s hard to imagine the metalcore scene without them. The Emmy-nominated band consisting of the founding members Mother Maria Brink and lead guitarist Chris Howorthcurrently receives support from Travis Johnson am Bass, Randy Weitzel and Kent Dimmel. Not only their sounds, but also their live shows gave them a large fan base – they are now one of the most successful bands of the 21st century.

Since their album released in 2012 Blood, which went gold, six of their songs also landed on the Billboard 200 charts. After their last album Mother They didn’t wait long and announced their new studio album Godmode for 10/27/23.

You got me feeling like I’m in Godmode

The already released single The Purge is a small foretaste of nine more promising tracks. The new music video premiered alongside the single release – you can find the video HERE. Delivering both musically and visually In This Moment away. Instrumentally, the track is flawless, rich in detail and the video is a feast for the eyes. The mix of detailed elements, shouts and the structure make the track a catchy tune!

“The core message of the song is that under no circumstances should you go too far down the rabbit hole: you can’t fall too far, you always have to maintain your balance“comments, for example Maria Brink.

Anyone who likes to listen to progressive songs will Army Of Me love. The melodic mix of pop and electronic elements with metalcore and shouts is absolutely worth listening to. Unfortunately, the title track isn’t quite as convincing Godmodebecause it lacks a gripping chorus or sophisticated building blocks.

Harder and more progressive

Sacrifice and Fate Bringer are very poppy tracks in which the singer experiments a lot with clear singing and screams are heard a little less. The chorus is particularly catchy Fate Bringer, as it is very catchy and has the potential to be catchy instrumentally. The electronic elements are just as exciting In This Moment successfully Sacrifice has installed.

There’s also one feature that shouldn’t be missing – on the song Damaged is the all too familiar voice of Spencer Charnas the colleagues of Ice Nine Kills listen. The track is pure theatricality, incredible shouts, screams and atmospheric elements round it off and provide catchy tunes.

The last track on the album is definitely worth mentioning I Would Die For Youwhich is also on the soundtrack to the film John Wick: Chapter 4 can be heard. A good choice as a finisher because it is atmospheric and dramatic.

Conclusion

The album has potential for commercial success in Europe. Godmode is definitely a confident and strong work without any disappointments. Some choruses have catchy potential, the riffs are effective and convincing. Definitely recommended! 8 / 10

Line Up

Maria Brink – Gesang

Chris Howorth – Leadgitarre

Travis Johnson – Bass

Randy Weitzel – guitar

Kent Diimmel – drums

Tracklist

01. Godmode

02. The Purge

03. Army Of Me

04. Sacrifice

05. Skyburner

06. Sanctify Me

07. Everything Starts And Ends With You

08. Damaged (feat. Spencer Charnas)

09. Fate Bringer

10. I Would Die For You

