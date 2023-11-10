IN THIS MOMENT

Godmode

(Alternative Metal | Industrial)

Label: BMG (Warner)

Format: (LP)

Release: 27.10.2023

Maria Brink and her colleagues, better known as IN THIS MOMENT, have recently switched to “Godmode” with their latest work, which has been a full six years in coming, and will certainly delight their fans once again.

I have to admit, I haven’t really warmed up to the idiosyncratic mixture of alternative metal, metalcore, nu metal and electronic music yet, and to be honest, the eighth work won’t change anything, despite really good approaches.

Even today, IN THIS MOMENT’s music seems too artificial, constructed and intentional. Far too much sensationalism, not enough real hit moments and not much that really sticks with you. Admittedly, the presentation and especially the front woman herself make an impression and the live shows are certainly worth seeing. But it hardly hooked me musically.

Only “Damaged” surprised me. Not only does ICE NINE KILLS’ Spencer Charnas have a powerful voice, but musically it also seems as if the high-flyer from Boston had a hand in this. The duet is strong, the angry bullet is fun and the chorus is easy on the ear. But that’s only partially the case with the rest of the material, because despite poppy choruses, a lot of synth shenanigans and intentionally catchy riffs, everything flies by relatively inconsequential. Experiments like the strange electronic ambient piece “The Purge”, the disco number “The Army Of Me” or the somehow entertaining dub-step meets nu metal piece “Sanctify Me” make it all the more difficult to fit into the target group . In addition to the highlight mentioned, “Skyburner” and “Sanctify Me” should be mentioned as listening tips, as they are a little more relaxed and seem less forced.

All in all, fans of the troupe will definitely discover something for themselves here, but the Americans are not really able to convince despite their extremely great production. If you like unusual, modern metal with electronic elements, you should definitely give it a listen.

Tracklist „Godmode“:

1. Godmode

2. The Purge

3. Army Of Me

4. Sacrifice

5. Skyburner

6. Sanctify Me

7. Everything Starts And Ends With You

8. Damaged

9. Fate Bringer

10. I Would Die For You

Band-Links:

