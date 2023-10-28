In Tucumán they call him a “delinquent”

Leandro Ciccolini player of San Martin de Tucumanpointed against Diego Ceballos, who once again he starred in a scandal due to bad refereeing in the match that Deportivo Riestra beat Santo 1-0 and eliminated them from the Reduced for the second promotion of the First Nationl of football.

One of the two promotions to the Professional League began to be defined last night with the duel between San Martín de Tucumán and Deportivo Riestrawho starred the first match of the round of 16 of the Reduced of the First National but It ended with controversy due to the arbitration of Diego Ceballos.

In a game full of tension, in which the Tucumán team had a sporting advantage so a tie also classified them to the next roundthere were a series of controversial plays that ended up opening the discussion.

Ceballos, the 45-year-old referee, had an unfortunate work in the meetingto the point that omitted -at least- two clear penalties in favor of the local teamdue to Nicolás Dematei grabbing Pío Bonnaci in the area.

Finally, the duel ended with expulsion of local striker Leandro Ciccolini for a violent kick to Tomás Villoldo at the end of the game, despite the fact that the The judge handed out a total of ten yellow cards. (six to the Tucumans and four to the visit).

What Leandro Ciccolini said against Diego Ceballos

Consummated defeat of the Tucumán team by 1-0 that left them without the possibility of fighting for promotionthe former player of Córdoba Central from Santiago del Estero made a strong post on their social networks: “What we had to experience has never happened to me in my career”said.

“That they stain this beautiful sport in this way has no name. An entire year of work and enthusiasm goes to waste a criminal who prefers to take an envelope to his house,” Ciccolini added, referring to the main judge.

For his part, Nahuel Banegas, defender of San Martín also spoke out against the referee which was the epicenter of another scandal, far away in time, when it granted him an penalty against Boca Juniors in the final of the 2015 edition of the Argentine Cup against Rosario Central, with an infraction committed against Gino Peruzzi but two meters outside the large area.

“Enough stealing. They shit on a whole year of work. There are unpresentable people who no longer have to manage our football. They are already tiring with their thefts and on top of that nobody says anything. “They are a shame,” said Banegas.

Reduced First National: how the round of 16 is played

He Reduced it is contested by the seven teams located in positions from 2nd to 8th in zone A and B. In addition, there will be the loser of the single final for the first promotion.

The first phase is a single match, in the stadium of the best positioned team. If after 90 minutes no differences are found, The local will go to the next round.

Already in quarters, sThe loser of the final for the first promotion will be added. For pairings, A general table of interzonal positions will be created, taking into account the position in the table of their respective area, as a first measure.

This instance will be two-party local and visitor, defining the series at home with the best-positioned team in the general table. If the series ends tied, the best placed will advance to the semifinal.

The semis will work the same as the quarterswhile In the final the format will change: a single match on a neutral court. In case of equality in the 90 minutes, An additional half hour will be played in two 15-hour periods. If the tie persists, promotion will be decided on penalties.

How the round of 16 of the Reduced First National Championship continue

Behind the controversial elimination of San Martín de Tucumán, this afternoon from 5:30 p.m. Chacarita Juniors takes on Temperley; At 18 Agricultural farm of Carlos Casares con Ferro and to the 21.30 Quilmes receives Gimnasia y Esgrima de Mendoza.

On Sunday Deportivo Maipú de Mendoza will be the home of San Martín de San Juan starting at 4:00 p.m. y Students from Río Cuarto de Miter in Santiago del Estero from 7 p.m. Finally, Monday will be the turn of Atlético de Rafaela and Defensores from Belgrano at 9:30 p.m.





