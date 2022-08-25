Listen to the audio version of the article

Told in a word, the trait that accompanies the exhibition “Arte a 33 giri” which for some months has been fascinating the public in the Spazio Musa in Turin, is originality.

An exhibition dedicated to auteur vinyl which, ranging from Matisse to Basquiat from Dubuffet to Beuys, crosses the entire history of modern and contemporary music and art, with the presence of some of its greatest protagonists.

The exhibition, which will run until 11 September, offers the opportunity to admire the works of Picasso and Miró, by Warhol and Koons, and then Hirst, Barcelò, Tapies, Haring, by the Italians Clemente, Paladino, Lodola, Pistoletto, Nereo Rotelli , D’Angelo, Zorio, as well as great photographers such as Araki, Mapplethorpe, Ghirri and important illustrators such as Crepax, Manara and many others.

More than 150 artist covers

The exhibition offers new perspectives on a world still largely unknown to the general public. There are more than 150 artist covers including sculptures, paintings, drawings, graphics, and documents that take us to the heart of creative projects that have stimulated the artists to create real masterpieces such as the modular cover designed for the album. of the Talking Heads “Speaking in Tongues” created by Robert Rauchenberg. And then, to enrich the event, a Turin upgrade was carried out two weeks ago, with the exhibition in a dedicated room of thirty 33 rpm vinyl covers made by artists of the Piedmontese capital (such as Nespolo, Ghirri, Pistoletto and Galliano) with the declared intention of creating a mix of internationally recognized artists together with graphic designers, cartoonists and authors of the Turin underground scene.

Popular diffusion vehicles

Why this exhibition? Because music has found in vinyl one of the most effective vehicles of popular diffusion, entering powerfully into homes and becoming an instrument of multiplication of expressions and of aesthetic and communicative taste. The rigid, anonymous, and serious containers of the first records initially at 78 rpm and later at 33 and 45 rpm, have seen, over the years, the eruption of colorful and sometimes unsettling covers from a graphic point of view.

Andy Warhol

This upheaval is due to Andy Warhol who, with an iconic cover made for Velvet Undergound in 1967, broke into the world of discography radically changing the concept of the container and creating, probably unconsciously, the trend of Art Cover that of the forties. to date it has revolutionized contemporary graphics and the way to promote music. Within the exhibition, the important collaborations between artists and performers such as that between Lady Gaga and Jeff Koons or between Rolling Stone and Andy Warhol or between Bruce Springsteen and Annie Leibovitz should be noted. Or the meetings between Mario Schifano and Andy Warhol. Accompanying the exhibition, there are the texts by Alessandra Mammì, Sergio Secondiano Sacchi and Red Ronnie that offer an enlightening reading of the path that is able to make the amazing world of Artist’s Covers understood and priced.

33 rpm art: from Matisse to Basquiat from Dubuffet to Beuys. Turin, Spazio Musa, until 11 September