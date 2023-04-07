A Coatings Space was inaugurated this Wednesday (5th) at an event that brought together architects, designers, clients, suppliers and staff Decortiles.

O pioneering spirit it is already part of the essence. The store was also one of the first customers of the Decortiles brand in Brazil. Initially selling only faucets, Torneia & Cia – that was the name until then – found a niche in ceramics prosperous and inspiringa combination that has everything to do with the Black concept.

Spaço Revestimentos is located on one of the city’s main thoroughfares – Rua Major Gote – with more than 350m² of stores. space leads to black signaturefollowing the concept of exclusivity and sophistication both in the presentation of the products and in the ambiance. More than a specification, the objective is to offer a true experience in shopping, in an environment receptive, welcoming, elegant and instagrammable.

“It is an honor to participate in this business model and bring to the city, once again, something pioneering like a Black Store”, Dario Cesar Martinsowner of Spaço Revestimentos.

“Each opening of a Black Store brings us great pride and satisfaction in seeing how much this business model has strengthened the positioning of the Decortiles brand. Always well structured, organized and increasingly promising, it brings essence, strategy and strength to the partnership we have with tenants. We are building a long-term relationship aimed at sustainable and lasting results”, Fabio Lourenço dos SantosBlack Stores manager.

Cláudio Ribeiro, architect from Patos de Minas

“Combining quality, variety, price, trends and technology in the same space is extremely important for us, specifiers. When we are faced with a space prepared so carefully with products of maximum excellence and extreme quality, we know what it is to be able to offer our customers the very best in the world finishing market. And it is with great joy that I received the invitation and was able to be present and personally see the quality of what I can bring to my customers from now on through Loja Black. In my projects, the main focus is the excellence of everything that I will put in my clients’ homes, and Decortiles, with Loja Black, provided us with this movement, to bring our clients the most excellent in the finishing market . Welcome, Loja Black in Paço de Minas! It is an honor and a pleasure to have you here and it is certainly a successful partnership.”, Claudio Ribeiroarchitect.