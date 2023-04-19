Inauguration of a monument in homage to Marcelo Berbel

The remembered musician Marcelo Berbel will be honored this Wednesday as part of the celebrations for the 57th Anniversary of Plaza Huincul and on the day his birth is remembered.
The Directorate of Culture will carry out the opening ceremony from 17 in the sector of the viewpoint of neighborhood One.
The event will feature a musical show by the family of the honored musician and the participation of the dance group “Petrolero Argentino”.
The monument, which will be installed in a prominent place in the city, It will be one more example of the recognition of Berbel for his musical legacy and his contribution to local culture. It was made by the sculptor Gustavo Berrondo.
Listen to the renowned artist Marité Berbel, daughter of Marcelo, in the cycle “Falta el Nombre” Art & Culture led by Oscar Sarhan in “DIGO”.
“I always told my father that he was like a pehuen, rough on the outside, big and austere, but on the inside a bread, a reflection of his goodness, his sincerity,” said Marité Berbel before the tribute.
Marcelo Berbel was born on April 19, 1925. He was the creator of the Neuquén anthem and one of the most influential poets in Patagonia. He was a poet, composer, writer of unpublished works and folklorist musician.
his famous songs They have been interpreted by renowned artists from Argentina and with a wide diffusion, they have even been adapted to different styles.
