“Incels” – the underestimated danger of misogyny by young men

Young men who hate women are spreading on social media: the so-called incels. About a dangerous ideology that is gaining traction.

On April 23, 2018, a 25-year-old IT student drove on the sidewalk of Yonge Street, a main thoroughfare in the Canadian metropolis of Toronto. During his rampage, the young man killed 10 people and injured 15 others. Previously, he called out the “Incel” rebellion on Facebook and referred to the perpetrator of a killing spree celebrated by “Incels”. It was the first time the term “incel” made the rounds.

On the Internet, men organize themselves who stylize their sexual frustration into an ideology. Some of them become radicalized and commit acts of violence in the name of the “Incel” movement. The movement adopted a concept of self-help that was originally intended to give a voice to the unheard. The subculture is becoming increasingly dangerous, and not just for women.

Misogyny as a fad

Incel

“Incel” is a portmanteau of the English words “involuntary” and “celibate”. It describes people who are involuntarily celibate, i.e. sexually abstinent. The term young men often serves as a self-designation.

The term “Incel” itself has been around for a long time. In 1997, Canadian student Alana created the portmanteau to give a platform to shy people of all sexual orientations. In this context, she founded the forum “Alana’s Involuntary Celibacy Project”. This is where the abbreviation “Incel” came from, which was supposed to stand for a positive self-image and self-love.

After she left the forum in 2000, however, heterosexual young men adopted both the term and the forum and from then on spread hatred and hate speech there. These were primarily aimed at women, but also at the LGBTQI+ movement. Gradually, a subculture developed from the original self-help group. This is lived out to this day in misogynistic forums – the so-called manosphere. But “Incel” influencers like Andrew Tate and Nick Fuentes also spread their views on social media such as Instagram, TikTok or Twitter.

Self-loathing and victimhood

The “incel” ideology is particularly caught among sexually or romantically rejected young men. In doing so, they see themselves as third-class men who are victims of lookism – that is, they believe that they are being discriminated against because of their appearance. This is based on the assumption that attractiveness can be measured with a “sexual market value”.

This results in a hierarchy in which “Incels” are at the bottom. Above that are “Normies” and at the top are so-called “Alphas”. Andrew Tate in particular uses this term again and again. He wants to get men to become “Alphas”. Because these are sexually particularly successful with women due to their physical attributes.

hate object woman

Women are also divided into attractive (“Stacies”) and less attractive (“Beckies”). In addition, women are mostly dehumanized and portrayed as evil. In this context, rape and other forms of domestic violence are also glorified.

The frustration with women is mainly due to the fact that “Incels” are convinced that women are only interested in having sexual contact with “Alphas”. This leads to an imbalance in the choice of partner. In the past, partners of a similar “attractiveness level” were chosen. Today this is no longer the case and “Incels” fall down the back. At least that’s how the “Incels” see themselves. Feminism is mainly to blame for this. In the “Incel” ideology, this misogyny is paired with racist and right-wing extremist views.

More acts of violence

This dangerous mixture is also increasingly noticeable outside of the Internet. In addition to the rampage in Toronto, there were other acts of violence that can be attributed to the “Incel” movement. In November 2018, a 40-year-old man shot and killed two women in a Florida yoga studio. Previously, he had confessed to the “Incel” movement in various videos.

In Germany, too, the “Incel” ideology – especially in connection with right-wing extremism – has already led to acts of violence. The perpetrator of the attack in Hanau in 2020, in which ten people died, is said to have often hung around in the manosphere. As the NDR reported, the assassin, who attacked a synagogue and a kebab shop in Halle (Saale) in 2019, is said to have had connections to the “Incel” scene. Two people were killed in the attack.