Incentives, Urso’s vision: “They go to those who want to rejuvenate their car and need help”

ROME – “We must encourage those who need state aid to rejuvenate their car, to scrap their car for euro 0, euro 1, euro 2 or euro 3.
That is, those who cannot afford it, not those who have the right to afford to buy, if they want – as we hope – an electric car”. This was stated by the minister of companies and made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, answering during the time in the House.

Federauto: “Electric, review the Ecobonus criteria”

“The fleet to be scrapped is the real environmental priority” for the minister who indicates that there are almost 11 million highly polluting cars in circulation (3 euros or less), more than 25%. “This is the real environmental emergency that has accumulated in recent years”, underlines Urso.

The minister recalls that in 2022 incentives on pure electricity for 127 million euros remained unused and so far, of the resources allocated for that type, in 2023, “less than 8%” have been used. “Now there is a need to arrange a remodulation of the incentives by taking note of the reality” and to “use them in the best possible way in order to rejuvenate the fleet of cars on the road which is old and highly polluting, the oldest in Europe”.

