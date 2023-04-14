Home Entertainment Incidents a few meters from the Honeycomb during a SEP protest: protesters crossed paths with the Police
Serious incidents were recorded this Friday on the esplanade of the Government House, known as the Honeycomb, where protesters from the Union of Public Employees (SEP) crossed a fence to express their claim in the middle of an official act and ended up running into security.

The episode occurred around 11, while an act was taking place in the Honeycomb with the participation of Police Chief Liliana Zárate Belletti and the Minister of Government and Security, Julián López.

The SEP protesters arrived at the scene and crossed the security fence.

At that moment there was a crossing with security in which bottles and blunt elements flew.

In addition to the Police, Infantry personnel intervened. Protesters reported that pepper spray was thrown at them.

“We are retirees and we charge 67 percent. They rob us!” one of the protesters told Miter Cordoba.

“They are hitting us, we have come to demand a decent increase. They fired pepper spray at us,” warned another protester.

Incidents a few meters from the Honeycomb during a SEP protest. (Pedro Castillo / The Voice)

“A block ago they fired pepper spray at us to prevent us from getting there. And here they filled us with pepper spray,” said another.

