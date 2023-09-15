increase in payment to table authorities

With the aim of promoting “maximum assistance from table authorities”, the National Government decided to establish an additional sum to the amount they will receive as travel expenses for participating in the general elections on October 22 and in a possible second round set for the November 19, as officially reported today.

According to Resolution 753/23, published today in the Official Gazette, with “the objective of promoting maximum attendance of table authorities and guaranteeing the normal, agile and transparent development of the elections”, citizens who perform and effectively fulfill the function They will receive an additional allocation of $4,000 per election, so the per diem payment will amount to $11,000 per election, it was indicated.

This amount will be added to the values ​​established by Resolution 88/2023, which was set at $3,000 per election for carrying out the training activities and $10,000 as an additional sum in case of fulfilling the function in the three electoral instances; If a second round is not held, then this last additional amount will be $7,000.

In a press release from the Ministry of the Interior, it is indicated that the regulations authorize the National Electoral Directorate (DINE) to settle the sums established in this resolution to the citizens with the right to receive them, which will be paid after each choice.

Finally, it is established that people with the right to receive travel expenses must attend the place with their ID and in the manner indicated from time to time.

Once 12 months have passed since the national election or the eventual second round, the right of the table authorities and delegates to receive these travel expenses will expire.

Telam Agency





