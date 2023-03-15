Home Entertainment Increased fuel at Shell stations
The Raizen oil company, licensee of the Shell brand, reported that since this Wednesday the price of all its fuels increased by 3.8% on average, in an increase that was announced hours after the INDEC announced inflation for February.

The decision is made within the framework of the agreement reached between the oil companies and the Government, whereby the fuels are part of the Fair Prices program and that percentage can increase in March.

In this way, it is expected that the other companies will join the increases in the next few hours.

This is the fourth increase authorized by the Government and since this Wednesday the price of super gasoline at Shell service stations within the City of Buenos Aires is around $169.07, while that of premium gasoline is $205, 33.

Meanwhile, common diesel costs $189.05 and premium, $245.41.

