Increases of 35% in the amount of the Alimentary Benefit are made official

The Ministry of Social Development formalized today the increases established in the amounts of the Food benefit for families with daughters and sons up to fourteen years of age who receive the Universal Assignment for Children (AUH), the Universal Assignment for Children with Disabilities, the Pregnancy Allowance or the Contributory Pension for mothers of 7 or more children.

This is the 35 percent increase announced on Tuesday of last week at the end of a meeting led by President Alberto Fernández at the Olivos Residence together with the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, and the Minister of Social Development, Victoria Tolosa Paz. , with the aim of reinforcing food security.

According to Resolution 700/2023 of the Social Development portfolio published today in the Official Gazette, the amounts of the Food Benefit are modified from 12,000 pesos to 17,000 pesos for families with a child up to 14 years of age who receive Universal Assignment by Son; Universal Allowance for Child with Disability; Pregnancy Allowance or Pension for mother of 7 or more children.

Meanwhile, the amount goes from 19,000 to 26,000 pesos for families with two children up to 14 years of age who receive Universal Allowance for Children, Universal Allowance for Children with Disabilities, Pregnancy Allowance or Pension for mothers of 7 or more children. /ace.

In the case of families with three or more children up to 14 years of age who receive Universal Allowance for Children, Universal Allowance for Children with Disabilities or Pension for mothers of 7 or more children, the amount of the benefit goes from 25,000 to 34 thousand pesos, indicates the norm published today in the Official Gazette, with the signature of the Minister of Social Development.

The AUH and the Food Cardr “They are the necessary coverage to provide food security to all children and adolescents in the country, reaching the homes of 2,300,000 mothers throughout the national territory,” said Victoria Tolosa Paz on April 11, when announcing these increments.

In addition, in accordance with what was indicated on that occasion, the Food Benefit will have two new quarterly adjustments, so that the investment of the national State will add an additional 121,000 million pesos in the remainder of 2023.

This program seeks to guarantee access to the basic food basket, through the purchase with this benefit of all types of food and beverages, with the exception of alcoholic beverages.


