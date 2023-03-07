retirees of Pami can access important discounts on trips. There are also discounts for technological products and household appliances.

Affiliates to the National Institute of Social Services for Retirees and Pensioners can access important benefits for tourism, as reported from its official website.

What are Pami benefits

From the Pami Benefits page it is indicated that it “arrives to bring you new opportunities: enhance your well-being, strengthen your autonomy and your social integration through incredible promotions and discounts in a wide variety of items.”

Affiliates will have the possibility of accessing important discounts in different supermarket chains, in trips and products.

As it was added, the discounts have been designed “to promote self-care, healthy habits, recreation, leisure, sharing in the community and above all, active and positive ageing. Because health is everything, also enjoy”.

The benefits are mainly in products such as refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, cell phones, and different travel services.

To access, they must enter the benefits website to obtain discount codes in coupon mode and thus make the purchases they want.

Travel discounts for Pami retirees or pensioners

The biggest discount on the entire page is the one for Platform 10, the website for the sale of bus tickets, planes, packages, among others. In this way, retirees and pensioners will be able to access a 50% discount on the service charge, as long as the tickets or packages are purchased in the company’s virtual sale.

The hotel chains of Holiday Inn, Accor Hotels, Casa Real, among many others, offer discounts ranging from 10% to 20% of the official value.

While insurers such as Assist Travel, Asegura tu Viaje, Aseguro mi viaje and Asegurate Online offer 20%, 15% and 10% respectively on packages, travel aids and insurance products.

There are also companies that offer walks, tours, packages so that retirees and pensioners can enjoy on their next trip, combining said discounts and offers that they offer on the page.

How to access Pami discounts

Log in with ID on the PAMI Benefits page: https://beneficios.pami.org.ar/cupones?category=13 Select the benefit you want and click on it Once inside the benefit you must select the option “I want this coupon” Done, you can now use the coupon code in affiliated stores

