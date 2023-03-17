TURIN – “Beautiful car, technologically another world, but if I went back I would never buy it again”. Word of Gian Maria Cravero, 55, from Turin, computer engineer. In 2021 he bought a Tesla Model 3 for 54,000 euros with a discount. “Everything was going well, for me it’s a very interesting car. Not only because of the technology, but because it costs very little compared to the type of car it is. It is comparable, without the risk of being proven wrong, to a super sports car”. The problems came later, when the son had a car accident. “Nothing serious, it hit a low wall, but the damage, due to the angle of the impact, was particular. It touched the heart of the car, the battery. In short, the front end was compromised”.





But never would he have expected, after various insistence and rounds between visits, phone calls and sending certified emails, to receive an estimate of 80 thousand euros from a body shop indicated by Tesla. “I calculated that at the time of the accident the commercial value of my car was around 49,000 euros. In short, to put it back on track I would have to spend an extra 30,000 euros”. Spare parts and expensive labor, as well as the suspicion of wanting to discourage repairs. “It’s a technology company that also makes cars, it’s not a manufacturing company that produces cars. On the other hand, I had bought it on the internet, not even in a dealership. It seems to me that the after-sales assistance does not interest. There is no network, very little assistance, there are no approved body shops and they have no experience in maintenance and repairs”.

He also tried to contact Tesla directly, through an email, and the answer was clear: “Accidents are not our problem”. It almost seems like a matter of company policy. Cravero was fully insured. So overprotected. Also on the insurance front, a discussion was opened with the company given the estimate, higher than the value of the car, and the deductibles which, considering the general figures, are important.





“It’s a shame, it’s a car that had no rivals in terms of range, aesthetics, power and torque put on the road. Now I will go back to the Toyota hybrid, my previous passion”.