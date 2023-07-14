INDEC spread June inflation and these wonderful memes circulate on networks

26
El Indec difundió la inflación de junio y en redes circulan estos maravillosos memes
June inflation was 6%, Indec reported this afternoon. This way the downward trend is confirmed. The figure left amazing memes in social networks.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 6% in Junewhich represented a drop of 1.8 points compared to last April, when it stood at 7.8%, reported today the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec).
Thus, during the first half of the year retail inflation was 50.7% and 115.6.% in the last 12 months.
Themes
Indec Inflation CPI Memes