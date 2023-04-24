Independent designer brand JTKZHENG releases 23/24 series fashion show_Designed_World_Surrealism

On April 16, 2023, JTKZHENG, an independent designer brand, released the 23/24 series of fashion shows at the “View” of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Shenzhen. JTK keeps trying to explore infinite possibilities, injecting its inner surreal world into the new products of this season, presenting works that further strengthen the unique style of the brand.

The JTKZHENG 23/24 series is based on the thinking of what kind of form the alien creatures hidden in the human world will be: the existence of alien creatures and civilizations has always been a topic for human beings to explore and search for, which even affects people’s understanding of science and technology. Religious cognition, which makes designers indulging, and produces endless inspiration.

This season’s series continues to deepen the surrealism pursued by the brand. The cutting structure of industrial design has been continued, and the conflicting clothing has become the representative of the brand style through deconstruction and reorganization. The newly integrated modular three-dimensional structure is a breakthrough in the design of this season’s series. Optimized leather, composite materials, and temperature-changing fabrics are used throughout, and classic elements such as paint coatings, functional pockets, and metal accessories have all been upgraded. The intention is to shape the surreal world in the designer’s mind.

This time CAMPAIGN is guided by JTK and his friend QUAN to complete the design. The designer combined and recreated his own design and AI design. This is an interesting attempt, and it seems to have opened up a new possibility. This is also the experimental spirit that JTKZHENG has been pursuing.

About JTKZHENG

JTKZHENG was born in 2015. In the hope of bringing a little different philosophy to the world of menswear. "Rigorous fun" has achieved JTKZHENG's brand philosophy, and the ingenious melting of seemingly contradictory elements has become the brand feature of JTKZHENG. With the integration of Eastern and Western cultures, JTKZHENG hopes that he has no borders, no gender, and no limitations. JTKZHENG hopes to create a new style, even an aesthetic system. It hopes to promote a new generation of Chinese fashion design concepts. Let clothing not only be limited to wearing itself, but more integrated with art and culture, and become a way of expression of thought. JTKZHENG is based on many non-clothing design creative ideas, depicting a new era with a surreal tone. JTKZHENG's design is all-encompassing, but it can also be transformed into the most basic way of expression. The ultimate pursuit is a brand-new attitude towards life, where rigor and fun coexist.

About JTK

JTK Zheng Tao, founder/manager/creative director of independent designer brand in China

"Strict fun" clothing design philosophy

Guanghua Longteng Award
Ten Outstanding Youths in Shenzhen Design Industry
Appreciation Potential Apparel Brands at the Bay Area Fashion Awards
Bay Area Top Ten Designers of the Year
Top Ten Independent Designers in Shenzhen
Original Design Driven Award
Emerging Design Award
Fashion Pioneer Designer in Southern China

