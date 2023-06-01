Home » Independiente, the only zonal winner in the Federal League
Independent saved the clothing of the zonal teams in the Federal Basketball League and won a never-ending game against the Santa Rosa All Boys. After three extra times, won by 117-109 and thus it was ahead in the series that crosses the clubs of the South and Southeast divisions. They did not have the same luck Peacefulwho lost in Pico against Ferro (71-69); biguá, who had no chances at home against Unión de Mar del Plata (85-50); and sporty rockwhich fell in La Plata against Athens (69-58).

With this victory, Red released the pressure on the pampeanos, who anyway have home court advantage and they will play matches II and eventual III in their stadium. For now, in La Caldera a good version of the Neuquinos was seen, who had to Paul Almond like the great figure of the night with 34 points, followed by Ezequiel Dentis, with 26 plus 12 rebounds. Before 117-109, the equalities were 79-79 and 100-100.

Despite the misstep, Roca and Pacífico will have the chance to reverse history at home. They are the 1-2 of the South and that is why they have that advantage. The Dean was close to hitting against a tough rival like Ferro, while the Depo always ran from behind. Sunday June 4 will be a vital day for his future.

Tough home defeat for Biguá against Unión de Mar del Plata. Photo: Matías Subat.

The outlook is different for Biguá, who fell in El Nido despite David Fric’s great game (20 points plus 10 rebounds). Now he will have to go to Mar del Plata for the miracle and on his field, Unión has a tremendous streak of 29 wins in a row.

See also  Even the third floor was full. The concert last night attracted music fans to "go out in force"-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Game II-Sunday, June 4, at 9:00 p.m.:

Union vs. Biguá, Union Club of Mar del Plata
All Boys of Santa Rosa vs. Independent, All Boys Athletic Club
Deportivo Roca vs. Athens of La Plata, Gimena Padín
Pacific vs. Ferro de Pico, Old Ramirez


