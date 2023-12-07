Home » “Indestructible Hope” Mobile Game: Unleashing the Power of Legendary Weapon Spirits
“Indestructible Hope” Mobile Game: Unleashing the Power of Legendary Weapon Spirits

The Chinese style card mobile game “Hope Is Not Destroyed” has released an introduction to some of the weapon spirits. The game allows players to travel between various eras, forming contracts with legendary divine weapons, summoning spirits, and gathering sage masters and generals to fight against evil armies and ensure peace in the world.

The game, which is now open for reservations on the official website and TapTap platform, features beauties and heroes from different eras, each with their own unique stories and legends.

One of the four beauties, Yang Yuhuan, is featured in the game, carrying the family heirloom, the Police Blade. Diao Chan, famous for her beauty, intelligence, and dexterity during the Eastern Han Dynasty, is also among the featured weapon spirits. Xishi Zheng Dan, another peerless beauty from the Yue Kingdom, is part of the game as well.

When it comes to heroes, the game features Guan Yu, a heroic figure from the late Han Dynasty known for his bravery on the battlefield. Li Guang, a flying general who fought against the Xiongnu, is also included, as well as Qi Jiguang, a famous anti-Japanese general in the Ming Dynasty.

In “Indestructible Hope”, players can collect the magical weapons of past dynasties, resonate with them to awaken the wise masters and generals who reside in them, and explore the history hidden behind the magical weapons. The game has selected dozens of weapons and designed exclusive characters corresponding to each magic weapon.

The official website reservation and TapTap reservation links are provided for players who are interested in joining the game. With “Hope Is Not Destroyed,” players can span thousands of years and form a bond with the spirit of the weapon, choosing how to handle sudden crises and battles. The game looks forward to walking with players through the journey.

