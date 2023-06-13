India and Pakistan evacuate thousands ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Pakistan’s military and civilian authorities planned to evacuate 80,000 people to safety on the country’s southern coast, and thousands of people in neighboring India sought refuge ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. to make landfall in the densely populated region by the end of the week, authorities said Tuesday.

The cyclone, which could be the strongest to hit western India and Pakistan since 2021, follows devastating floods in Pakistan last year that killed 1,739 and lost $30 billion.

Biparjoy had maximum sustained winds of 180 km/h (111 mph), according to the India Meteorological Department. Forecasts suggest that it will make landfall on Thursday near the port of Jakhau, in the Kutch district of Gujarat. Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said it was 470 kilometers (292 miles) south of Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, as of Tuesday morning.

In India, thousands of people have been evacuated from low-lying areas, including those living less than 5 km (3 miles) from the coast in Gujarat. If necessary, residents within 10 km (6.2 miles) of the sea will be moved in the next two days, authorities said.

“We have moved 20,580 people from the coastal districts of Gujarat to emergency camps where they will be provided with food, clean water and other essentials,” said CC Patel, the state government’s director of emergencies.

The authorities also prohibited gatherings on beaches and on the coast during the cyclone. All ports, including India’s two largest — Mundra and Kandla — have been closed as a precaution. In Mumbai, in the neighboring state of Maharasthra, the beaches were closed at high tide.

Fishermen from the two countries were asked to stay ashore and move their boats to safer areas.

Experts say climate change is causing an increase in cyclones in the Arabian Sea region, making preparations for natural disasters even more urgent.

Ahmed reported from Islamabad, Pakistan.