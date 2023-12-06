India likes beauty made in Italy: exports will grow by 15% in 2023

Listen to the audio version of the article

Made in Italy cosmetics are becoming more and more popular in India: last year exports grew by 33%. For this reason, 19 Italian companies have confirmed their presence at Cosmoprof India 2023 which will be held in Mumbai at the Jio World Convention Center from tomorrow to 9 December divided into Cosmoprof (for finished product companies) and Cosmopack (for companies in the supply chain productive).

«The estimates for the end of 2023 indicate a growth in Italian cosmetic exports compared to 2022 (+15%) and a further positive trend for next year (+10%) – comments Benedetto Lavino, president of Cosmetica Italia -. For Italian companies, whose production exceeds 40% is destined for international markets, business opportunities with foreign countries therefore remain strategic and Cosmoprof events allow us to promote and make our offer known throughout the world. world“.

A total of 19 Italian companies have confirmed their presence at Cosmoprof India 2023. In particular, ICE-Agenzia, in collaboration with Cosmetica Italia, has organized a collective participation for some companies from our country: an opportunity reserved for reality of branded finished products or contracting, enhanced through ad hoc promotional actions.

India is certainly a market that can offer interesting opportunities to the Italian cosmetics industry. In fact, it is the fourth country for cosmetics consumption worldwide with a value of over 24 billion euros. Over the last five years, the growth of cosmetic consumption in India has doubled with significant growth rates expected for the coming years as well.

The product categories that polarize Indian consumption are those of cosmetics for body hygiene and hair care: together they account for almost half of cosmetic consumption.

