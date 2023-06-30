“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, a fifth chapter with a nostalgic flavor

Listen to the audio version of the article

Indiana Jones returns to the big screen for the fifth time: the famous saga, which began with “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in 1981 and continued with “The Temple of Doom” (1984), “The Last Crusade” (1989) and the more recent “The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008), now has a new chapter entitled “Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny”, the first not directed by Steven Spielberg.

Behind the camera there is a good craftsman like James Mangold, director of “Logan” and “Le Mans ’66”, but the absence of the author who gave birth – together with George Lucas – to a of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema. After an incipit set in the times of the Second World War, the action catapults into 1969, when Professor Jones is now ready to retire from his long and illustrious academic career. A threat from the past, however, knocks on his door again and for the now elderly archaeologist it will be the beginning of a new, very dangerous adventure. The object of desire this time is a very precious dial from antiquity, which thinks it could allow time travel.

Opened by a spectacular and exciting sequence, “Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny” starts strong, immediately managing to condense many of the ingredients that made the saga great: from the Nazi threat to adrenaline-pumping chases, passing through the mystery and typical irony of the protagonist.

Mangold resumes – even in a nostalgic key – all that can be expected, but struggles a lot to keep up the pace and the attention of the spectators as the minutes go by.

Returns from the past

There are numerous characters who return from the past, in a series of micro-sequences designed for the fans, but which remain too disconnected from the rest of a narrative that is excessively forced. Especially in the last half hour, the suspension of disbelief surpasses the level of guard, in particular due to a truly gratuitous and somewhat botched narrative choice. The idea of ​​setting the story in a fundamental moment for the conquest of Space works, so as to associate the idea of ​​trying to do the same with Time, but that’s not enough to make a feature film that excites you only occasionally completely captivating. However, Harrison Ford is more credible and intense than ever, so as to make the film worth the ticket price.

