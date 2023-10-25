Inditex, three-year agreement worth 70 million with a recycled polyester producer

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sustainability – or in any case the reduction of environmental impact – continues to be a goal for fast fashion. The Inditex group announced today that it has signed a three-year agreement worth 70 million euros with the American company Ambercycle for the purchase of a large quantity of cycora, a material obtained from post-industrial and post-consumer polyester waste.

The purchase commitment will allow Ambercycle to build its first commercial-scale textile remanufacturing facility. The production of cycora in the new factory will begin around 2025 and will be integrated into the collections of the Galician group’s brands for the following 3 years. The first products made with this material, however, will already be on the market shortly: Zara Athleticz has launched a collection in collaboration with Ambercycle whose garments are made with cycora for a percentage of up to 50 percent. which today launches its first capsule collection in collaboration with Ambercycle, composed of technical garments made with Cycora® for a maximum percentage of 50%. The first capsule of garments made from recycled polyester dates back to 2019 when the Zara brand launched a microcapsule of the Trafaluc line with garments made from recycled polyester. In March 2023, the group’s flagship brand collaborated with the American company Circ, which develops technologies to recycle textile waste into new fibres, to create lyocell garments made with 50% recycled polycotton textile waste and polyester garments with 43% recycled polycotton textile waste. Also in this last case Inditex had invested in the Virginia start-up through its Sustainability Innovation Hub.

«At Inditex we are committed to achieving circularity in the fashion sector. We want to promote innovation to bring new solutions, processes and materials to a larger scale to encourage textile-to-textile recycling – said Javier Losada, chief sustainability officer of Inditex -. Ambercycle’s innovative molecular regeneration technology transforms end-of-life fabrics into new materials, effectively reducing waste and emissions from the production cycle.”

The issue of sustainability, as already mentioned, represents one of the challenges that the low-cost fashion sector must face in order to cope with an increasingly conscious clientele. As for Inditex, which has committed to using all recycled materials by 2030 and plans to produce 25% of its textile fibers with new generation materials that are not yet available on an industrial scale, in 2022 it used, made 100 the entirety of its production, 41% cotton, 27% polyester, 9% artificial fibers and 2% linen, but still classifies over a fifth of the materials used under the heading “other”. Also during 2022 it generated over 17 million tonnes of Co2, but has set itself the goal of net zero emissions by 2040.

Fashion Revolution’s Fashion Transparency Index – which ranks 250 of the world‘s largest fashion brands and retailers based on their public disclosure of policies, practices and impacts on human and environmental rights – placed Inditex group brands in 50th place .

Share this: Facebook

X

