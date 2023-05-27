INDUCTION – release new anthem “A Call Beyond” and go on tour!

The Power Metal high-flyers from INDUCTION have released a brand new track with “A Call Beyond” and are going on tour with SONATA ARCTICA and STRATOVARIUS in autumn!
The path of the symphonic power metal institution INDUCTION still only knows one direction: up! While they were recently featured on television as part of a SWR documentary about the future of heavy metal, today – just six months after the release of their second work »Born From Fire« (release: November 25th, 2022 via Atomic Fire Records). ) – draw attention with new music: ‘A Call Beyond’ is the title of the digital single, with which INDUCTION once again prove that they definitely belong to the spearhead of a new generation of Power Metal and don’t want to rest on their laurels. Taking the listener on an epic-melodic journey, the song is about what it means to be human, to fight back, to rise, to fall and still to move forward. The rich orchestrations of the freelance French composer Peter Crowley once again give the mid-tempo piece that certain something. Not to mention Craig Cairns adding the icing on the cake to INDUCTION’s music with his irresistible lead vocals.
Guitarist Tim Kanoa Hansen explains: “In a way, the song is the thematic follow-up to our fan favorite ‘Scorched’: the world descends into chaos, everything is upside down, right suddenly becomes wrong and all brightness is swallowed up by darkness. On the one hand, heavenly voices call to join them and fight, but on the other hand they lead us into a new, better world. This track is meant to inspire resistance and show us the slumbering paradise we actually live in. Embrace progress instead of rejecting it and stand up to the tyrants who rule the masses!”
In the meantime, INDUCTION have not been idle on the live market either: a few weeks ago they were announced as support for the “Nordic Power Metal Titans Tour 2023”, on which they will be touring through Europe together with SONATA ARCTICA and STRATOVARIUS.
Hansen commented: “Our latest effort, Born From Fire, was really well received on its release tour late last year, but those shows were just the beginning. We really can’t wait to present our music live to many more hungry power metal fans in Europe next fall. The fact that we are also allowed to do this as support for such influential scene giants naturally makes the tour something very special. INDUCTION are already warming up their high-performance engines – and you should do the same: Get the coveted tickets, see you!”
The band will also end the year with two shows in Germany alongside ACCEPT.
INDUCTION to be glad: “Performing with ACCEPT in December is of course also a great thing. But being able to do this in Hamburg, Tim’s hometown, and Cologne, where Dominik is based, so that we will have a home game, is the crowning glory.”
Check out the squad’s full schedule below!
INDUCTION live:
08/05/2023 SK Košice – Hello-Feast @ Lokomotiva Stadium
23.09.2023 FROM Ahrensburg – Port Of Power Festival @ Juki 42
A collaboration between Dragon Productions & Twisted Talent Entertainment:
»Nordic Power Metal Titans 2023«
w/ ARCTIC SONATA & STRATOVARIUS
Presented by Metal Hammer, metal.de, musix, Rock It!, earMUSIC & Atomic Fire
14.10.2023 SEE Umeå – Northern Rockfest @ Energi Arena
15.10.2023 SE Borlänge – Cozmoz Arena
16.10.2023 NO Oslo – Vulkan Arena
17.10.2023 SE Gothenburg – Trädgår’n
19.10.2023 SE Stockholm – Slaughter Church
20.10.2023 DK Roskilde – Gimle
21.10.2023 DE Hamburg – Palace of Culture
22.10.2023 DE Leipzig – Hellraiser
24.10.2023 NL Utrecht – TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)
10/25/2023 DE Saarbrücken – Garage
October 27th, 2023 CH Pratteln – Concert Factory Z7
28.10.2023 IT Mailand – Alcatraz
10/30/2023 DE Munich – Backstage (Hall)
October 31, 2023 AT Vienna – scene
01.11.2023 HU Budapest – Barba Negra
03.11.2023 GR Athens – Fuzz Club
04.11.2023 GR Thessaloniki – Principal Club Theater
06.11.2023 RO Cluj-Napoca – FORM Space
07.11.2023 RO Bukarest – Quantic
11/10/2023 DE Aschaffenburg – Colos Hall
12.11.2023 DE Bochum – Matrix
»Too Mean To Die« – Tour 2023
w/ ACCEPT & SONGS OF WHITE LION
Presented by Rocks, metal.de, Rock Hard, Spotify, Hard Rock Café,
Rock Antenne, Continental Concerts & Napalm Records
12/12/2023 DE Hamburg – Great Freedom 36
12.13.2023 DE Köln – Carlswerk Victoria
This is the full tracklist:
01. Born From Fire
02. Scorched
03. Fallen Angel
04. Go To Hell
05. Embers
06. Order & Chaos
07. The Beauty Of Monstrance
08. Queen Of Light
09. I Am Alive
10. Ghost Of Silence
11. Eternal Silence
12. Sacrifice (Bonus Track)
INDUCTION sind:
Craig Cairns | Gesang
Tim Kanoa Hansen | Guitar
Mark Rodriguez | guitar
Dominik Gusch | Bass
Dominik “Dome” Zester | session drums
