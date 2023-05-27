INDUCTION – release new anthem “A Call Beyond” and go on tour!

The Power Metal high-flyers from INDUCTION have released a brand new track with “A Call Beyond” and are going on tour with SONATA ARCTICA and STRATOVARIUS in autumn!

The path of the symphonic power metal institution INDUCTION still only knows one direction: up! While they were recently featured on television as part of a SWR documentary about the future of heavy metal, today – just six months after the release of their second work »Born From Fire« (release: November 25th, 2022 via Atomic Fire Records). ) – draw attention with new music: ‘A Call Beyond’ is the title of the digital single, with which INDUCTION once again prove that they definitely belong to the spearhead of a new generation of Power Metal and don’t want to rest on their laurels. Taking the listener on an epic-melodic journey, the song is about what it means to be human, to fight back, to rise, to fall and still to move forward. The rich orchestrations of the freelance French composer Peter Crowley once again give the mid-tempo piece that certain something. Not to mention Craig Cairns adding the icing on the cake to INDUCTION’s music with his irresistible lead vocals.

Guitarist Tim Kanoa Hansen explains: “In a way, the song is the thematic follow-up to our fan favorite ‘Scorched’: the world descends into chaos, everything is upside down, right suddenly becomes wrong and all brightness is swallowed up by darkness. On the one hand, heavenly voices call to join them and fight, but on the other hand they lead us into a new, better world. This track is meant to inspire resistance and show us the slumbering paradise we actually live in. Embrace progress instead of rejecting it and stand up to the tyrants who rule the masses!”

In the meantime, INDUCTION have not been idle on the live market either: a few weeks ago they were announced as support for the “Nordic Power Metal Titans Tour 2023”, on which they will be touring through Europe together with SONATA ARCTICA and STRATOVARIUS.

Hansen commented: “Our latest effort, Born From Fire, was really well received on its release tour late last year, but those shows were just the beginning. We really can’t wait to present our music live to many more hungry power metal fans in Europe next fall. The fact that we are also allowed to do this as support for such influential scene giants naturally makes the tour something very special. INDUCTION are already warming up their high-performance engines – and you should do the same: Get the coveted tickets, see you!”

The band will also end the year with two shows in Germany alongside ACCEPT.

INDUCTION to be glad: “Performing with ACCEPT in December is of course also a great thing. But being able to do this in Hamburg, Tim’s hometown, and Cologne, where Dominik is based, so that we will have a home game, is the crowning glory.”

Check out the squad’s full schedule below!

INDUCTION live:

08/05/2023 SK Košice – Hello-Feast @ Lokomotiva Stadium

23.09.2023 FROM Ahrensburg – Port Of Power Festival @ Juki 42

A collaboration between Dragon Productions & Twisted Talent Entertainment:

»Nordic Power Metal Titans 2023«

w/ ARCTIC SONATA & STRATOVARIUS

Presented by Metal Hammer, metal.de, musix, Rock It!, earMUSIC & Atomic Fire

14.10.2023 SEE Umeå – Northern Rockfest @ Energi Arena

15.10.2023 SE Borlänge – Cozmoz Arena

16.10.2023 NO Oslo – Vulkan Arena

17.10.2023 SE Gothenburg – Trädgår’n

19.10.2023 SE Stockholm – Slaughter Church

20.10.2023 DK Roskilde – Gimle

21.10.2023 DE Hamburg – Palace of Culture

22.10.2023 DE Leipzig – Hellraiser

24.10.2023 NL Utrecht – TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)

10/25/2023 DE Saarbrücken – Garage

October 27th, 2023 CH Pratteln – Concert Factory Z7

28.10.2023 IT Mailand – Alcatraz

10/30/2023 DE Munich – Backstage (Hall)

October 31, 2023 AT Vienna – scene

01.11.2023 HU Budapest – Barba Negra

03.11.2023 GR Athens – Fuzz Club

04.11.2023 GR Thessaloniki – Principal Club Theater

06.11.2023 RO Cluj-Napoca – FORM Space

07.11.2023 RO Bukarest – Quantic

11/10/2023 DE Aschaffenburg – Colos Hall

12.11.2023 DE Bochum – Matrix

»Too Mean To Die« – Tour 2023

w/ ACCEPT & SONGS OF WHITE LION

Presented by Rocks, metal.de, Rock Hard, Spotify, Hard Rock Café,

Rock Antenne, Continental Concerts & Napalm Records

12/12/2023 DE Hamburg – Great Freedom 36

12.13.2023 DE Köln – Carlswerk Victoria

This is the full tracklist:

01. Born From Fire

02. Scorched

03. Fallen Angel

04. Go To Hell

05. Embers

06. Order & Chaos

07. The Beauty Of Monstrance

08. Queen Of Light

09. I Am Alive

10. Ghost Of Silence

11. Eternal Silence

12. Sacrifice (Bonus Track)

INDUCTION sind:

Craig Cairns | Gesang

Tim Kanoa Hansen | Guitar

Mark Rodriguez | guitar

Dominik Gusch | Bass

Dominik “Dome” Zester | session drums

Band-Links:

