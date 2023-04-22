Industrial activity had its best first quarter in 5 years

In March, the industrial activity registered a 0.7% growth with respect to the same month of the previous year and 0.3% against February of this year, according to the advanced index prepared by the Center for Production Studies (CEP XXI), which takes energy consumption on the basis of CAMMESA. Thus, the first quarter of this year was the one with the highest level of industrial activity in the last five years.

Based on this estimate, in the period January-March 2023, the industry grew 1.9% compared to the first quarter of 2022which places it at 11.4% above the pre-pandemic (January-March 2019).

“The minister Sergio Massa drew up a clear roadmap: order the macroeconomy based on policies that sustain the level of activity and promote the structural development of the country. Despite the problems that we are going through and that we recognize, these numbers show in a concrete way that the path is the alliance that production and work seal. Industrial activity is growing and investment is at its highest peak in 14 years because companies believe in the future of Argentina. This is the course that we have to strengthen and deepen”, assured the Secretary of Industry and Productive Development of the Nation, Jose Ignacio de Mendiguren.

For its part, the use of industrial installed capacity (UCII) grew again in interannual terms in February. According to him INDECthe UCII was 65% in that month, that is, 1 pp above the same month of 2022 and 6.5 pp above February 2019. Thus, it was the February with the highest UCII since at least 2016 ( beginning of series).

In the first two months of 2023, industrial installed capacity utilization averaged the highest level in seven years. This record implied a growth of 2.8 pp compared to the same period of 2022 and 6.2 pp compared to the first two months of 2019.

Compared to January, 6 sectors increased the use of their installed capacity. The most notable incidents were the automotive industry (5 pp), chemicals (1.5 pp) and metal-mechanics (1.3%).

ED