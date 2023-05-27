INEZONA – Dark Folker deliver their single “Stardust”!

A power song with Western flair called “Stardust”! INEZONA as a full band in the sun with the dust kicking up from a horse all around them. With longing, the song takes you far away to a place of power. The horse as a symbol for the power and movement of our existence.

An upbeat of Tucson, Arizona’s Gabriel Sullivan’s signature guitar sound begins the song, inviting the band to engage with a heavy but rolling groove. Ines’ rhythm guitar leads drivingly through the whole song and her voice hovers over it and talks questioningly about the universe and our existence. Fabian Gisler’s synthesizer bass provides the deep bottom and Eric Gut’s backbeat is the pulse of the song with every beat.

“Stardust” is the name of the second single from INEZONA’s upcoming album “Heartbeat” – visually stunning, spherical and timeless, as we know it from the multi-instrumentalist and singer. The song was originally created for a dance piece by the dancer and choreographer Seraina Duveen (onemovement), in the context of which Ines Brodbeck performed it solo for the first time, before the song was then performed with the whole band in the Onedrop Studio, Basel with Gabriel Sullivan, Fabian Gisler from and with Eric Gut was recorded.

Watch “Stardust” here:

About INEZONA:

Shimmering synths lay the floating carpet of sound, a meditative guitar arpeggio joins in, a beat pulsates like a heartbeat and a melody flows through veins like blood. INEZONA’s velvety voice sings “A heartbeat is all we need…” and in no time we are there, in their sound universe. Her new album “Heartbeat” includes eight songs, which the multi-instrumentalist recorded with her band and guitarist Gabriel Sullivan (XIXA, Giant Sand) in her hometown of Basel. After the avant-garde Latin desert pop of «Now» (2019) and the instrumental «A Self Portrait» (2022), on «Heartbeat» INEZONA presents a sound that cannot be found on any map, seems to flow through time and space and us gently, but with irresistible power. Cinematic, mystical, powerful and beautiful; «Heartbeat» will be released on June 30th, 2023 on Czar of Crickets.



INEZONA aka Ines Brodbeck has been on the international music scene for many years. The singer, percussionist and guitarist recorded her first solo album “Now” in 2017 in the Arizona desert with Gabriel Sullivan (XIXA) and musicians from Calexico, Bob Dylan, Neko Case and Giant Sand and traced her Latin American roots. She found a soul mate in Sullivan, and “Now” became a symbol and the beginning of a creative liaison.

When Sullivan was in Switzerland in 2019, the two went to Basel’s One Drop Studio with Inezona’s musicians Fabian Gisler (bass, synthesizer) and Eric Gut (drums, percussion) and worked on songs that had accompanied Inezona for a long time. Produced by Ines, Gabriel and Eric Gut, the harmonically and rhythmically highly complex tracks on «Heartbeat» line up smoothly and elegantly like a constantly flowing stream and testify to the great musical ability of everyone involved. See also Yang Mi, Zhao Liying, and Zhao Liying's business on May 1 hit the styling again. This time, it's clear who is more beautiful.

Band-Links:

The post INEZONA – Dark Folker deliver their single “Stardust”! appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

