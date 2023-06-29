INEZONA – Heartbeat

It has SINS

Heartbeat

(Neo-Folk | Americana)

Label: Czar Of Crickets

Format: (LP)

Release: 30.06.2023

A heartbeat is all we need…

Gloomy, mystical, with wafting sounds and a gloomy, comforting atmosphere, the Swiss from INENZONA surprised and touched me with their album “Heartbeat”, which is difficult to put into words. But I still want to try.

The men and women of INEZONA are reminiscent of many other bands, above all AVATARIUM quickly comes to mind with the soulful and velvety voice of frontwoman Brodbeck, but the Swiss rock less, are more minimalistic and calmer, but just as touching, intense and powerful, just in a different way.

Enormous carpets of sound, which also sound in the direction of the Wild West and therefore Americana, captivate you despite the reduced instrumentation, which often comes along unplugged, and inspire you right from the start in addition to the gloomy atmosphere. But some tracks could also do without the strong vocals and go through as a soundtrack à la Ennio Morricone. Some doom, a lot of neo-folk, a few tastefully used synthesizers and subtle percussion skilfully round off the sound and invite you to discover them attentively, but also to indulge in comfort.

A good example of this is certainly “Leave Me Alone”, whereas the bluesy “Midnight Circle” slowly and comfortably presents various facets of this strong band in its six minutes and presents a guest singer with Frederyk Rotter. But the mystical-sounding title track or the somewhat more outspoken “Veil” are also recommended as tips to play, but actually “Heartbeat” should be consumed and enjoyed as a total work of art anyway.

Maybe the music of INEZONA could sound a bit like elevator music for the rocker, but if you get involved with the sound of the Swiss and can let yourself be carried away by the sounds of “Heartbeat”, you will quickly be taken on a journey that you will not regret.

Tracklist „Heartbeat“:

1. Stardust

2. Heartbeat

3. Veil

4. Sea Soul

5. In My Heart

6. Midnight Circle

7. Leave Me Alone

8. Sunday Morning

Total playing time: 39:00

Band-Links:

LineUp:
Ines Brodbeck (Vocals, Guitars)
Gabriel Sullivan (Guitars, Backings)
Fabian Gisler (Bass, Synthies)
Eric Gut (Drums, Percussion)
Guests:
Frederyk Rotter (Guitars, Vocals)

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “INEZONA – Heartbeat”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/inezona_heartbeat.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “8.5”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

