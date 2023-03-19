Far
(Mathcore | Sludge)
Label: DIY
Format: (LP)
Release: 14.11.2022
Exist since 2015 FANCY from Italy, and our neighbors indulge in the complex and chaotic styles of hardcore, and at a remarkably high level. As their new full-length player “Far” impressively demonstrates.
Tracklist „Far“:
1 Check Pulse
2 Heritage
3 Not Even A Scratch
4 Triumphant March
5 Spring Peace
6 Love, Karina
7 Good Morning, Lethargy
8 Mistress Of Disorder
9 Stamina
10 Out Of The Blue
11 Man Down
12 Forever Mine
Total playing time: 43:00 Min
Band Links:
