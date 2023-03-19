Home Entertainment INFALL – Father
INFALL – Father

INFALL – Father

Far
(Mathcore | Sludge)

Label: DIY
Format: (LP)

Release: 14.11.2022

Exist since 2015 FANCY from Italy, and our neighbors indulge in the complex and chaotic styles of hardcore, and at a remarkably high level. As their new full-length player “Far” impressively demonstrates.

The opening “Check Pulse” keeps you safe for a good 90 seconds with its atmospheric intro, before INFALL gets your pulse racing, the sludgy, sluggish riffs then escalate into a wild Mathcore storm. The crisp “Heritage” then reveals the influence of bands like CONVERGE or BOTCH. Speaking of Boston, the album was mixed by one, if not the hippest producer when it comes to hard music, the often mentioned Kurt Ballou, who is also the guitarist of the aforementioned CONVERGE.
“Not Even A Scratch” then manages to build up a decent groove despite all the chaotic brutality, while the previously known “Triumphant March” takes you on a crazy jazzy Mathcore roller coaster ride in the style of the grandmasters of THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN takes away
INFALL interpret their math core a lot darker but also groovy than bands like THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS and this fact is also true, whether it’s their sludge and post metal sprinkling like for example in “Good Morning, Lethargy” or the almost rocking “Mistresss Of Disorder”. as a further plus point of this already extremely successful tour de force.
All in all, “Far” is a chaotic beauty full of rough edges, but also surprises, which demands a lot from the listener, but will above all give a lot of joy to friends of the bands mentioned. After IF I DIE TODAY and WISKEY RITUAL the third Italian band that – literally – blows my mind lately.

Tracklist „Far“:

1 Check Pulse
2 Heritage
3 Not Even A Scratch
4 Triumphant March
5 Spring Peace
6 Love, Karina
7 Good Morning, Lethargy
8 Mistress Of Disorder
9 Stamina
10 Out Of The Blue
11 Man Down
12 Forever Mine
Total playing time: 43:00 Min

Band Links:

LineUp:
Santa (Vocals)
Mike (Guitar)
Cisco (Bass)
Frollo (Drums)
8.5
