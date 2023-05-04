Infected Minds – Progressive Rock from Greece – Editor’s recommendation

Infected Minds
Origin: Athens / Greece
Genre: Progressive Rock
Influences from: After Forever, Orphaned Land
What the production of their debut Reanimated concerned, so are Infected Minds slowed down a lot by the pandemic. The female fronted prog rockers from Athens were at least able to record and produce their album during the time of the contact restrictions.
In February last year, the self-published album was finally released both digitally and on CD. So it was a long, arduous path for the musicians who formed in 2012 and released their first full-time album, the first sign of life since their 2015 debut demo.
It is all the more gratifying that Infected Minds not rest and in addition to the promotional work on their current album and various live performances, they also find the time to work on their second work. The first work is already a real insider tip for fans of robust progressive rock with symphonic elements and the smoky vocals of Katerina Kehagia.
Female fronted progressive rock the Greek way
The songs are structured relatively straightforward and can definitely score with atmosphere, bite and claim. That’s over eight minutes long Xenomorph for example, varies with moods. The core of the songs are almost always distinctive riffs and memorable vocal refrains.
Of course there are outliers too. The final Technically I’m Dead lets it rip, which concerns both the guitars and the banging drums. Incidentally, the entire album can be downloaded free of charge HERE be heard. The production and the mix is already quite good, there is certainly room for refinement here.
But you can do that too Infected Minds recommended to every fan of straightforward female fronted rock music with edge and claim and a test run is definitely recommended.
Line Up
Katerina Happiness – Anxious
Victor Mastela – guitar
Nikos Vlachogiannis – Schlagzeug
Angel Pearl – Bass
Links
Facebook Infected Minds
Bandcamp Infected Minds
