Infected Minds – Progressive Rock from Greece – Editor’s recommendation

Infected Minds

Origin: Athens / Greece

Genre: Progressive Rock

Influences from: After Forever, Orphaned Land



What the production of their debut Reanimated concerned, so are Infected Minds slowed down a lot by the pandemic. The female fronted prog rockers from Athens were at least able to record and produce their album during the time of the contact restrictions.

In February last year, the self-published album was finally released both digitally and on CD. So it was a long, arduous path for the musicians who formed in 2012 and released their first full-time album, the first sign of life since their 2015 debut demo.

It is all the more gratifying that Infected Minds not rest and in addition to the promotional work on their current album and various live performances, they also find the time to work on their second work. The first work is already a real insider tip for fans of robust progressive rock with symphonic elements and the smoky vocals of Katerina Kehagia.

Female fronted progressive rock the Greek way

The songs are structured relatively straightforward and can definitely score with atmosphere, bite and claim. That’s over eight minutes long Xenomorph for example, varies with moods. The core of the songs are almost always distinctive riffs and memorable vocal refrains.

Of course there are outliers too. The final Technically I’m Dead lets it rip, which concerns both the guitars and the banging drums. Incidentally, the entire album can be downloaded free of charge HERE be heard. The production and the mix is ​​already quite good, there is certainly room for refinement here.

But you can do that too Infected Minds recommended to every fan of straightforward female fronted rock music with edge and claim and a test run is definitely recommended.

Line Up

Katerina Happiness – Anxious

Victor Mastela – guitar

Nikos Vlachogiannis – Schlagzeug

Angel Pearl – Bass

