INFECTED RAIN – New album “Time” announced

Modern progressive metal band INFECTED RAIN experienced their most successful years to date in 2022 and 2023 and are back with brand new music in 2024! In the midst of their current US tour with Wednesday 13, the band has announced their multi-faceted sixth album TIME, which will be released on February 9, 2024 via Napalm Records. The new single “Never To Return” Out now!



Following their most successful album to date, 2022’s Ecdysis – which received critical acclaim, garnered hundreds of thousands of streams and views, and debuted in the Top 20 of the US Current Hard Music Charts – INFECTED RAIN are climbing even higher with “Time.” The multinational band describes “Time as “a tribute to every fleeting second, every heartbeat and every breath that led us to this moment”. The album was once again produced, mixed and mastered by Valentin Voluta and brings together the talents of returning members Vidick (guitars, covers), Eugeniu Voluta (drums) and famous frontwoman Lena Scissorhands (vocals), as well as new member Alice Lane (bass).

Today the band presents an eerie, high-quality music video for the new single “Never To Return”. The track flirts with trip-hop elements and Far Eastern instrumentation before flailing with aggressive riffs and dynamic vocals!

INFECTED RAIN tell:

‘Never To Return’ is our deep dive into the unstoppable flow of time, reminiscent of the shifting sands of an ancient desert.

Like smoke slipping through our fingers, moments pass us by and leave traces of memories behind.

In this song, against the backdrop of the vast, timeless desert, we transform into ethereal beings exploring the mysteries of time. It is a reflection on the journey of life with all its fleeting moments and a reminder that every second counts.”

INFECTED RAIN exercise their trademarks with TIME and accentuate the introspective musical journey with effectively placed progressive, electronic and even nu-metal elements amidst ethereal passages.

INFECTED RAIN about the work:

““Time“ is not just an album, it’s a journey, a testament to our evolution as INFECTED RAIN. Time isn’t just a measure; it’s an ever-flowing river, a constant reminder of our fleeting moments and enduring legacies. This subject resonates deeply throughout the record, offering to you a chance to reflect on the past, embrace the present, and dream of the future. With „Time“we invite you to experience the phenomena of time with us, in all its haunting beauty and raw power.”

Time track listing:

Because I Let You

Dying Light

Never To Return

Lighthouse

The Answer Is You

Vivarium

Pandemonium

Enmity

Unpredictable

Game Of blame

Paura

A Second Or A Thousand Years

WEDNESDAY 13 w/ INFECTED RAIN, Gemini Syndrome and Black Satellite:

11/07/23: Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

11/09/23: Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater

11/10/23: Madison, WI @ The Annex

11/11/23: Joliet, IL @ The Forge

11/12/23: Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theater

11/14/23: Belvedere, IL @ Apollo Theatre

11/15/23: Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

11/16/23: Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry

11/17/23: Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

11/18/23: Lititz, PA @ Mickey’s Black Box

11/19/23: Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

11/22/23: Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero

11/24/23: Winston-Salem, NC @ Millenium Center

11/25/23: Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

11/26/23: Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho

11/28/23: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

11/30/23: Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse

12/01/23: Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

12/02/23: Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs

12/03/23: Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi Annex

12/05/23: Des Moines, IA @ Lefty’s Live Music

12/06/23: Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater

12/08/23: Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

12/09/23: Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

