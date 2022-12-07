Home Entertainment “Infernal Affairs” was released for the 20th anniversary Andy Lau recorded a video to send blessings | Tony Leung | Zeng Zhiwei | Golden Horse Awards_NetEase Entertainment
2022-12-07
Netease Entertainment reported on December 7 Directed by Lau Wai Keung and Mak Siu Fai, starring Andy Lau, Tony Leung Chiu Wai and others, the film “Infernal Affairs” will be re-screened in Hong Kong, China from December 12 for the 20th anniversary of its release. Andy Lau also sent his congratulations: “I’m so happy that I gave birth to “Infernal Affairs” with a group of good friends 20 years ago. Now our baby is 20 years old. Here with everyone, I would like to say happy birthday to “Infernal Affairs”! “

“Infernal Affairs” is a gangster film produced by Media Asia Film Distribution Company in 2002, directed by Liu Weiqiang and Mak Siu-fai, starring Andy Lau, Tony Leung, Anthony Wong, Eric Tsang and others.

The film tells the story of two men with confused identities who are undercover agents for the police and the underworld. After a fierce fight, they are determined to find themselves. In 2003, the film won the Best Film Award at the 22nd Hong Kong Film Awards and the Best Film Award at the 40th Taiwan Film Golden Horse Awards.

