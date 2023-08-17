Infidelity and Legal Problems: New Details Revealed About Piqué and Clara Chía’s Turbulent Relationship

Headline: Shakira and Piqué’s Separation Takes a Toll on Their Relationship, Reveals Astrologer

Published: August 17, 2023, 15:24

In recent developments regarding the high-profile separation of singer Shakira and former Barcelona player Gerard Piqué, it appears that their relationship is far from stable. The couple, who parted ways over a year ago, are now facing challenges in their new relationships. The focus has shifted to Piqué’s new partner, Clara Chía, who allegedly has concerns about his co-parenting arrangement with Shakira.

According to sources in Spain, Clara Chía is reportedly unhappy with Piqué’s agreement with Shakira, which prevents their children, Sasha and Milan, from being around her during his visitation time. This condition has raised doubts about the strength of Piqué and Chía’s relationship.

Adding fuel to the fire, renowned astrologer El Niño Prodigio has made startling claims about the couple. In an interview with People en Español, the seer disclosed that a new infidelity may be on the horizon, stating, “They will remember me, we are going to meet another lover, because I don’t see him alone.” El Niño Prodigio also suggested that Piqué’s commitment to Chía may not be driven by love.

“I have always seen him in a commitment with her. I do not feel that there is love here, I do not feel that he is in love with her,” the astrologer indicated. Moreover, El Niño Prodigio warned of troublesome times ahead for the couple, although he acknowledged that Chía deeply loves Piqué.

In addition to their personal issues, legal problems stemming from their separation continue to loom over Piqué and Chía. The astrologer mentioned that Piqué desires a change in his life, potentially even moving to a different location. El Niño Prodigio emphasized that the footballer feels deeply tied to his family, hinting at future obstacles in his relationship with Chía.

While rumors suggest that Piqué and Chía are contemplating marriage, the astrologer highlighted the uncertainty surrounding this possibility. However, he revealed Chía’s desire to have a child with Piqué, adding that she would go to great lengths to achieve it, possibly seeking fertility treatments.

These recent revelations shed light on the ongoing conflicts confronting Shakira, Piqué, and their respective partners. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how these challenges will impact the future of their relationships.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

