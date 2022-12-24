Home Entertainment Infinite Transcendence Class｜For the conflict between Fiona Fiona and Hui Shaoxiong, Hui Yinghong threw her book and left the stage angrily-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Entertainment

Infinite Transcendence Class｜For the conflict between Fiona Fiona and Hui Shaoxiong, Hui Yinghong threw her book and left the stage angrily-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

by admin
Infinite Transcendence Class｜For the conflict between Fiona Fiona and Hui Shaoxiong, Hui Yinghong threw her book and left the stage angrily-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

Infinite Transcendence Class｜Because of the conflict between Fiona Fiona and Hui Shaoxiong Hui Yinghong threw her notebook and left the stage

Hui Yinghong and Xu Shaoxiong had a dispute over Fiona Sit’s baby face. (Video screenshot)

(Zhejiang News on the 24th) “infinite beyond class“Since it was broadcast, it has aroused many topical responses,Fiona Sit(Fiona) Because of her age and baby face, the judges have heated discussions and debates, and she has always been straightforwardHui YinghongHe said that he felt sorry for Xue Kaiqi very much, and was anxious for a while, hoping to get out of the bottleneck.Xu ShaoxiongWanting to comfort Hui Yinghong to ease the atmosphere, unexpectedly angered the other party, and left the scene so angry that she lost her book, full of gunpowder.

Zhang Keyi asked Fiona Sit on the show, as an actress, what are her competitive advantages? Fiona Sit said that the way of acting is God’s own arrangement, the way it is now is pretty good, when I turn 53, I will go with the flow and transform.

As a result, Wu Zhenyu immediately added another stick and asked her: “What else can you play at the age of 53?” Fiona Sit replied, “When I am 53, I will play a mother.” Wu Zhenyu immediately denied that Fiona Sit’s baby face was an obstacle, “Baby face is very miserable. At a certain age, people dare not ask you to play a girl, and they dare not ask you to play a mother.”

At this time, Zhao Yazhi, who was gentle throughout the whole process, couldn’t help defending Xue Kaiqi: “She didn’t pretend to be tender!” At the scene, everyone fell into embarrassment because of Xue Kaiqi’s “girly” problem.

See also  The powerful dancer JoJo turned into a team short board "Amazing!Dance Club" The team spirit of the team members first appeared
Hui Yinghong was angered by Xu Shaoxiong’s smooth play

Hui Yinghong, who has always been straightforward, pointed out that the 41-year-old Sit Kaiqi still has a baby face at such an age, which is quite embarrassing. She also sadly quoted her experience of trying to commit suicide because she had no filming, hoping to help her get out of the bottleneck. She choked up several times, Emotionally said: “When I was 38 years old, I suddenly had no filming, so I doubted myself. Once I really did something wrong. I committed suicide. My family kicked the door of my room to save me. That’s when I realized that I I am sick, not because the society eliminated me, but because I eliminated the society, and it took me 3 years to sort myself out.”

Hui Yinghong continued to point out that even after the adjustment, she still fell into a period of tension: “I don’t want you to waste your time anymore. If you don’t change, you will be finished. You have no time.” Because Hui Yinghong was too emotional, Xu Shaoxiong couldn’t help but laugh To smooth things over, “She (Fiona) will never die in my heart”, unexpectedly it touched Yinghong’s nerves, and asked back: “Is it because I am bad?” Seeing this, Xue Kaiqi couldn’t help shouting: “Stop arguing, stop arguing!”

Unlimited Transcendence Class｜Fiona Sit's baby face provokes discussion with Kara Hui, so loud that she slams her book and leaves
Fiona Sit is not worried that the way of acting will be restricted because of her baby face, she believes that God will make arrangements. (Video screenshot)
Unlimited Transcendence Class｜Fiona Sit's baby face provokes discussion with Kara Hui, so loud that she slams her book and leaves
Wu Zhenyu pointed out that Xue Kaiqi’s baby face is an obstacle, “Baby face is very miserable.” (Video screenshot)
Unlimited Transcendence Class｜Fiona Sit's baby face provokes discussion with Kara Hui, so loud that she slams her book and leaves
Hui Yinghong once choked up and revealed that she suddenly had no filming when she was 38 years old, and she had self-doubt and attempted suicide. (Video screenshot)
Unlimited Transcendence Class｜Fiona Sit's baby face provokes discussion with Kara Hui, so loud that she slams her book and leaves
Xu Shaoxiong tried to be funny to ease the atmosphere. (Video screenshot)
Unlimited Transcendence Class｜Fiona Sit's baby face provokes discussion with Kara Hui, so loud that she slams her book and leaves
Unexpectedly, Hui Yinghong asked emotionally: “Is it because I am bad?”, then slammed the book and left. (Video screenshot)
Unlimited Transcendence Class｜Fiona Sit's baby face provokes discussion with Kara Hui, so loud that she slams her book and leaves
Seeing Hui Yinghong leave the scene angrily, Fiona Sit cried, “Don’t quarrel”. (Video screenshot)

You may also like

Infinite Transcendence Class｜For the conflict between Fiona Fiona...

“Collaboration with sincerity and happiness” rural revitalization workplace...

Afraid that “Avatar 2” can’t afford to lose?Guo...

Chinese film industry is about to usher in...

Wang Xizhong, a member of the Communist Party...

WayV’s 4th mini-album track “Diamonds Only” track video...

“Dawn of the East” starts broadcasting today Zhang...

What if you designed the Mercedes yourself?

“Dragon Ball Super: Super Cyborg” Exposes the Character...

Disney’s stock price suffers Waterloo, holidays are approaching,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy