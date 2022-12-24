(Zhejiang News on the 24th) “ “Since it was broadcast, it has aroused many topical responses, (Fiona) Because of her age and baby face, the judges have heated discussions and debates, and she has always been straightforward He said that he felt sorry for Xue Kaiqi very much, and was anxious for a while, hoping to get out of the bottleneck. Wanting to comfort Hui Yinghong to ease the atmosphere, unexpectedly angered the other party, and left the scene so angry that she lost her book, full of gunpowder.

Zhang Keyi asked Fiona Sit on the show, as an actress, what are her competitive advantages? Fiona Sit said that the way of acting is God’s own arrangement, the way it is now is pretty good, when I turn 53, I will go with the flow and transform.

As a result, Wu Zhenyu immediately added another stick and asked her: “What else can you play at the age of 53?” Fiona Sit replied, “When I am 53, I will play a mother.” Wu Zhenyu immediately denied that Fiona Sit’s baby face was an obstacle, “Baby face is very miserable. At a certain age, people dare not ask you to play a girl, and they dare not ask you to play a mother.”

At this time, Zhao Yazhi, who was gentle throughout the whole process, couldn’t help defending Xue Kaiqi: “She didn’t pretend to be tender!” At the scene, everyone fell into embarrassment because of Xue Kaiqi’s “girly” problem.

Hui Yinghong was angered by Xu Shaoxiong’s smooth play

Hui Yinghong, who has always been straightforward, pointed out that the 41-year-old Sit Kaiqi still has a baby face at such an age, which is quite embarrassing. She also sadly quoted her experience of trying to commit suicide because she had no filming, hoping to help her get out of the bottleneck. She choked up several times, Emotionally said: “When I was 38 years old, I suddenly had no filming, so I doubted myself. Once I really did something wrong. I committed suicide. My family kicked the door of my room to save me. That’s when I realized that I I am sick, not because the society eliminated me, but because I eliminated the society, and it took me 3 years to sort myself out.”

Hui Yinghong continued to point out that even after the adjustment, she still fell into a period of tension: “I don’t want you to waste your time anymore. If you don’t change, you will be finished. You have no time.” Because Hui Yinghong was too emotional, Xu Shaoxiong couldn’t help but laugh To smooth things over, “She (Fiona) will never die in my heart”, unexpectedly it touched Yinghong’s nerves, and asked back: “Is it because I am bad?” Seeing this, Xue Kaiqi couldn’t help shouting: “Stop arguing, stop arguing!”